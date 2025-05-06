Michelle Obama Reveals She’s in Therapy as She ‘Transitions’ Into Next ‘Phase of Life’ After Addressing Divorce Rumors
Michelle Obama is putting in the work to be in a better place mentally.
The former first lady revealed during a recent guest appearance on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast that she's in therapy amid speculation about her and former president Barack Obama's marriage.
"At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?" Michelle explained while reflecting on how her and Barack's two daughters — Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23 — have moved out and started their own adult lives, leaving their parents as empty-nesters.
Speaking alongside her brother, Craig Robinson, during the April 28 episode of Shetty's podcast, the Becoming author admitted: "I’ve finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I’m an empty nester, my girls are in — you know, they’ve been launched."
Since starting therapy, Michelle realized the benefit of having "other voices" to talk to and a "new person that’s getting to know me" outside of what she shares with the public.
"So, I’m getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole 'nother phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know — let me go get some coaching while I’m doing it," she explained.
While it might be hard to open up to a stranger for the first time, Michelle said her sessions with the mental health professional have helped her "unwind some old habits" and "sort through some old guilt" she's held onto and buried in her brain for years.
One topic the 61-year-old might be addressing in therapy likely surrounds recent speculation her and Barack are divorcing after more than 30 years of marriage.
Michelle has repeatedly shut down rampant rumors about her relationship while on a press tour with her brother, as the pair recently launched their "IMO" podcast.
While speaking to Steven Bartlett last week during an appearance on his "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, Michelle insisted: "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."
"I would be problem-solving in public, like, ‘Let me tell you what he did,'" she declared.
While marriage is "hard," Michelle promised she "wouldn't trade it" for the world.
"The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was ever really, ever going to quit at it, because that’s not who we are. And I know that about him. He knows that about me," she expressed.
Michelle and Barack, who tied the knot in 1992, fueled speculation after the former president's wife skipped a couple high-profile events earlier this year — including Donald Trump's inauguration in January, though the attorney later came forward to claim she was practicing the art of saying "no" and that it had absolutely nothing to do with the state of her marriage.