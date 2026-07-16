Michelle Obama Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Letting Loose on Martha's Vineyard: Watch
July 16 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama, 62, was the life of the party on Martha's Vineyard as she let loose while enjoying her summer.
The former first lady was captured partying and relaxing at Norman's restaurant in Oak Buff on Wednesday, July 15.
Onlookers filmed Obama shaking her hips and swaying back and forth to the line dance "The Wobble" while wearing a tailored white backless top and blue jeans.
She even greeted a fellow vacationer in the wealthy Massachusetts enclave with a big hug and a grin.
Patrons of the restaurant cheered as Obama boogied down with the crowd, seemingly having no problem being right in the middle of the party.
According to TMZ, the Becoming author had visited the local restaurant to attend an event hosted by the Vineyard Icon Foundation.
The organization, which "celebrates changemakers, preserves legacy and invests in the next generation," posted videos of Obama partying with an excited fan on their Instagram account and commended her "kindness" to the crowd.
'Icon Energy'
"We love seeing our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, enjoying Norman's just like the rest of us," the caption read. "Not only was she spotted getting her wobble on, she also took a moment to wish a happy birthday to Nyrva Cadet, mother of media icon Danielle Cadet."
"Even though they had never met, she made it a point to show kindness and celebrate someone else’s special day," the post continued. "That’s the kind of icon energy we love at Vineyard Icon Foundation."
"True icons understand that greatness isn’t just measured by accomplishments," it concluded. "It’s reflected in how you make people feel."
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Her ex-president husband, Barack Obama, was nowhere to be found, but that didn't seem to stop Michelle from having the time of her life on the dance floor.
The couple owns a 6,892-square-foot home on Martha's Vineyard, which they bought in 2019 for $11.75 million, according to The Vineyard Gazette.
Their primary residence remains in Washington, D.C., where they have lived since Barack left the White House in 2017.
How Did the Internet React?
Commenters were obsessed with Michelle's vibes, with many of them chiming in via the comments section to praise her laid-back attitude and incredible dance moves.
"I’m embarrassed to admit how many times I’ve watched this," one person wrote.
"I was there that day," another added. "Made my whole day to see her partying with her friends!!"
"She’s been so much happier outside of that White House," a third quipped. "Y'all gotta stop asking them to go back lol."