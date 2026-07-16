Michelle Obama Shows Off Her Dance Moves While Letting Loose on Martha's Vineyard: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama, 62, was the life of the party on Martha's Vineyard as she let loose while enjoying her summer. The former first lady was captured partying and relaxing at Norman's restaurant in Oak Buff on Wednesday, July 15. Onlookers filmed Obama shaking her hips and swaying back and forth to the line dance "The Wobble" while wearing a tailored white backless top and blue jeans. She even greeted a fellow vacationer in the wealthy Massachusetts enclave with a big hug and a grin.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @Vineyard_Icon Michelle Obama boogied down on Martha's Vineyard with a crowd of vacationers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Vineyard_Icon/instagram Michelle Obama was spotted greeting fans and getting down at an event on Martha's Vineyard.

Patrons of the restaurant cheered as Obama boogied down with the crowd, seemingly having no problem being right in the middle of the party. According to TMZ, the Becoming author had visited the local restaurant to attend an event hosted by the Vineyard Icon Foundation. The organization, which "celebrates changemakers, preserves legacy and invests in the next generation," posted videos of Obama partying with an excited fan on their Instagram account and commended her "kindness" to the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

'Icon Energy'

Source: mega The Vineyard Icon Foundation commended Michelle Obama's 'kindness.'

"We love seeing our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, enjoying Norman's just like the rest of us," the caption read. "Not only was she spotted getting her wobble on, she also took a moment to wish a happy birthday to Nyrva Cadet, mother of media icon Danielle Cadet." "Even though they had never met, she made it a point to show kindness and celebrate someone else’s special day," the post continued. "That’s the kind of icon energy we love at Vineyard Icon Foundation." "True icons understand that greatness isn’t just measured by accomplishments," it concluded. "It’s reflected in how you make people feel."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Michelle Obama and Barack Obama bought a home on Martha's Vineyard.

Her ex-president husband, Barack Obama, was nowhere to be found, but that didn't seem to stop Michelle from having the time of her life on the dance floor. The couple owns a 6,892-square-foot home on Martha's Vineyard, which they bought in 2019 for $11.75 million, according to The Vineyard Gazette. Their primary residence remains in Washington, D.C., where they have lived since Barack left the White House in 2017.

How Did the Internet React?

Source: MEGA Commenters were obsessed with Michelle Obama's Martha's Vineyard escapades.