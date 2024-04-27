Donald Trump Slammed for Hypocrisy After Hush Money Trial Revealed He Was Putting Out 'Fake News'

The newscaster pointed out the "hypocrisy" of the situation while on a broadcast with reporters Kaitlan Collins and Jim Schultz.

"Court is now in session for another day of Donald Trump’s hush money trial... At this moment, the jury is hearing testimony from former tabloid executive David Pecker, a man who says he still considers Donald Trump a friend despite spending the week laying out their alleged scheme to bury negative stories on Trump and illegally influence the 2016 election," Acosta began the coverage.