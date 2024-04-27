Donald Trump Slammed for Hypocrisy After Hush Money Trial Revealed He Was Putting Out 'Fake News'
CNN’s Jim Acosta came after Donald Trump after his hush money trial revealed some shocking news.
Acosta called out the former president after recent testimony shared that the now-77-year-old was having then-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker put out false stories about his Republican opponents, at the same time Trump was coming for CNN for releasing "fake news."
The newscaster pointed out the "hypocrisy" of the situation while on a broadcast with reporters Kaitlan Collins and Jim Schultz.
"Court is now in session for another day of Donald Trump’s hush money trial... At this moment, the jury is hearing testimony from former tabloid executive David Pecker, a man who says he still considers Donald Trump a friend despite spending the week laying out their alleged scheme to bury negative stories on Trump and illegally influence the 2016 election," Acosta began the coverage.
"A lot going on inside the courtroom right now," he added. "We all remember the 2016 campaign. And for all of this talk of fake news, I mean, David Pecker is really laying out the scheme to not only kill negative stories but pump out fake news beneficial to Donald Trump."
Collins interjected, noting, "Right now, what’s happening, just for an update for everyone, is David Pecker is back on the stand, he’s being cross-examined by Trump’s attorneys, and they are obviously trying to undermine everything that prosecutors laid out, this idea that there was a conspiracy hatched between Donald Trump and David Pecker to try to hurt his Republican rivals leading up to the 2016 campaign. It’s also to go after Hillary and Bill Clinton."
- 'Getting Worse Everyday': Donald Trump Sparks Concerns After Speaking 'Gibberish' and Claiming He Had an 'Incredible' Day in Court
- Donald Trump Bizarrely Refers to Himself in the Third Person as He Rages Against Hush Money Trial Gag Order
- Melania Trump's Birthday Is 'Difficult' Amid Husband Donald's Legal Troubles and Death of Her Mom: She Is 'Keeping to Herself'
She continued: "So the way that they’re doing it right now is they’re questioning him about Ben Carson and stories that they had that they were publishing, implying that he had botched surgeries as a doctor."
“And what they’re basically trying to say is this was something that was already out there in other outlets. The National Enquirer was just recycling it," Collins claimed. "So, this isn’t something that was just a Donald Trump and David Pecker plan."
Schultz then told the panel, "I think it’s all about dirtying up the National Enquirer, right, and the industry in general, this — they called it checkbook journalism, I think, yesterday. They used the word standard operating procedure time and time again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It’s part of politics. It’s part of celebrity culture," the journalist added. "This is all part of the dirty business of tabloid journalism. And I think you’re going to hear more and more about that. Now they’re moving on to Marco Rubio, right? So, they’re going to go through each one."