Mick Jagger, 79, Is 'Engaged for the Third Time' to 36-Year-Old Ballet Dancer Melanie Hamrick

He can't get no satisfaction? Nine years after the suicide death of his long-time girlfriend , Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones, is engaged for a third time, it’s been reported.

Jagger was said to have put a dazzling ring on the finger of girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, a 36-year-old ballet dancer who is the mother of son Deveraux "Devi" Octavian Basil Jagger, 6.