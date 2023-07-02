Mick Jagger, 79, Is 'Engaged for the Third Time' to 36-Year-Old Ballet Dancer Melanie Hamrick
He can't get no satisfaction? Nine years after the suicide death of his long-time girlfriend , Mick Jagger, lead singer of The Rolling Stones, is engaged for a third time, it’s been reported.
Jagger was said to have put a dazzling ring on the finger of girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, a 36-year-old ballet dancer who is the mother of son Deveraux "Devi" Octavian Basil Jagger, 6.
While Hamrick initially stated it was a promise ring, friends close to the couple have confirmed the pair is indeed engaged.
The rumors gained traction when Melanie openly admitted during a recent trip to New York that she was Jagger's fiancée.
Her family was said to be elated about the news.
A source claimed: "Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick. She was very clear her ring is an engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled."
Quizzed on her ring previously, Hamrick said: "I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like horny teenagers where we're giving each other... In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."
Jagger, who was previously married to Bianca Jagger from 1971 to 1978, has had a colorful personal life, fathering eight children with five different women.
His eldest daughter, Karis, is 52 years old and was born from a brief relationship with actress and singer Marsha Hunt.
He then had a daughter named Jade, 51, with Bianca.
The charismatic musician's romantic history also includes a 22-year relationship with American model Jerry Hall, with whom he has four children: Lizzie, James, Georgia, and Gabriel.
The couple had an unofficial marriage ceremony in Bali in 1990, but it was later declared void.
- Mick Jagger Cuts Harry Style Down To Size, Says He 'Doesn’t Have A Voice Like Mine Or Move On Stage Like Me'
- The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Takes A Break From 'No Filter' Tour For Rare Beach Outing With GF Melanie Hamrick: Photos
- Piers Morgan Slams The Rolling Stones For Surrendering To The 'Woke Brigade' After Dropping 'Brown Sugar' From Their Setlist
Their relationship ended when Jagger's infidelity with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez Morad came to light, resulting in the birth of his seventh child, Lucas.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite his headline-making personal life, Jagger's music career remains a constant. The Rolling Stones are reportedly planning to release a new album next year, which will be their first in nearly two decades.
News of the engagement was first reported by The Mirror.