Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Melanie Hamrick Says Wedding May Never Happen After Confirming Engagement: 'Too Afraid to Change Anything'

Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, 81, has been engaged to Melanie Hamrick, 37, for almost three years — however, his fiancée revealed they may never become husband and wife.

In a recent interview, the former ballerina confirmed she and Jagger were engaged, but they have no plans to pursue a wedding any time soon.

“Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," she admitted.