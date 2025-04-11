Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Melanie Hamrick Says Wedding May Never Happen After Confirming Engagement: 'Too Afraid to Change Anything'
Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, 81, has been engaged to Melanie Hamrick, 37, for almost three years — however, his fiancée revealed they may never become husband and wife.
In a recent interview, the former ballerina confirmed she and Jagger were engaged, but they have no plans to pursue a wedding any time soon.
“Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," she admitted.
Despite the couple not running to the altar just yet, the rockstar proposed to Hamrick with a massive diamond ring.
“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” the ballerina stated. “But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."
Hamrick and Jagger’s relationship has flourished since meeting in 2014, and she said there’s one main reason for its success. “We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That's all that matters to me and all I strive for,” she revealed.
When the couple met in Japan, Hamrick said the “Beast of Burden” singer was in a relationship, so they didn’t start dating until four months later when Jagger invited the now-retired ballerina to Zurich.
- Mick Jagger, 79, Is 'Engaged for the Third Time' to 36-Year-Old Ballet Dancer Melanie Hamrick
- The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Takes A Break From 'No Filter' Tour For Rare Beach Outing With GF Melanie Hamrick: Photos
- Kid Rock and Fiancée Audrey Berry Call Off 7-Year Engagement After Singer Was Seen Getting Flirty With Lauren Boebert
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Maybe a spark, but nothing incredible, like, 'Come on, I'll blow your mind and we'll travel the world,'” she recalled of their first encounter. “We didn't even exchange phone numbers. At the time, I wasn't in a relationship, but he was.”
Though the two collaborated on the Porte Rouge ballet in 2019, which showcased Jagger’s Rolling Stones music, Hamrick told People she prefers to keep her work separate from her fiancé’s.
“We are in such similar careers, to keep it separate is better. You're working with the person all day, and then you're with them at night. It's like, too much of each other,” she detailed. “And then it's nice to have outside opinions, someone that isn't in it with you. They can give you really solid advice. So I prefer the separation from work.”
The couple welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016.
“He dances a ton,” Hamrick told The New York Times in 2019. “I don't have him in classes yet. He plays the ukulele and makes up songs. He's got the gene. Definitely.”
“I really want him to take tap. For a little boy to make some noise with his feet? He loves music classes,” Hamrick added.