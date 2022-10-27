OK Magazine
Alex Baldwin 'Rust' Shooting Evidence In 'Thorough Review' By Santa Fe District Attorney As They Decide Whether Or Not To File Charges

Source: mega; @halynahutchins/Instagram
By:

Oct. 27 2022, Published 7:39 p.m. ET

Alec Baldwin will find out very soon if he is going to be charged in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of Rust last October.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff department officially turned over their full investigative report to the District Attorney's office on Thursday, October 27. They are expected to make a decision into whether or not criminal charges will be filed following a "thorough review" of evidence.

Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, the 42-year-old filmmaker passed away while filming a scene for a the upcoming Western flick after Baldwin was allegedly handed a loaded weapon despite reportedly being told it was a "cold" gun.

ALEC BALDWIN NAMED AS 'POSSIBLE DEFENDANT' IN FATAL 'RUST' SHOOTING BY SANTE FE PROSECUTOR

Hutchins' family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February, and they reached a settlement with Baldwin in early October. Part of the legal agreement involved naming Hutchins' grieving husband, Matthew, as executive producer of the film as it continued production.

Source: @HALYNAHUTCHINS/INSTAGRAM

"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," he said in a statement. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."

Source: mega

Despite coming to an agreement legally with the mother-of-one's family, Baldwin recently found himself in hot water with his followers after sharing a memorial photo of the late cinematographer to his Instagram on the anniversary of her death.

'SHE'S LUCKY SHE DIDN'T KILL ANYONE': ALEC BALDWIN RIDICULED FOR SENDING SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE TO ANNE HECHE AFTER CAR CRASH

"Is this not incredibly tone deaf to anyone else? Especially because he denies doing it?" one user wrote in the comments section, referencing his insistence that he never pulled the trigger, while another accused the It's Complicated actor and the rest of production of "taking benefit out of a tragedy" by making the decision to resume filming.

Source: OK!

TMZ reported the evidence was in review by the district attorney.

