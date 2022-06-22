Mike Sorrentino, Deena Cortese & Jenni Farley Call Season 5 Of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' 'Unpredictable,' Dish On Whether Pauly D Will Propose

Even though Jersey Shore has been on for many years, the cast never gets bored with giving fans glimpses inside their lives.

"I feel like this season is going to be a little different than the last couple of seasons because we're actually able to go out and do things because COVID restrictions were lifted," Deena Cortese exclusively tells OK! about season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. "So, I feel like you get a little bit of our old school days — in bars and restaurants and interacting with people, which is super nice. And then of course, like we have our drama and our ups and downs."