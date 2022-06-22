Mike Sorrentino, Deena Cortese & Jenni Farley Call Season 5 Of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' 'Unpredictable,' Dish On Whether Pauly D Will Propose
Even though Jersey Shore has been on for many years, the cast never gets bored with giving fans glimpses inside their lives.
"I feel like this season is going to be a little different than the last couple of seasons because we're actually able to go out and do things because COVID restrictions were lifted," Deena Cortese exclusively tells OK! about season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. "So, I feel like you get a little bit of our old school days — in bars and restaurants and interacting with people, which is super nice. And then of course, like we have our drama and our ups and downs."
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino agrees with Cortese, saying that the upcoming episodes are "unpredictable, entertaining and refreshing."
But since the cast doesn't get to see the episodes ahead of time, Jenni "JWoww" Farley admits it may be a bit "cringeworthy because we're very open and honest and opinionated."
"It tends to make me cringe, so I will have my tequila ready," she quips.
Now that most of crew have kids and are dealing with different scenarios, the trio shares that there is never a dull moment when the gang is back together.
"This last season really made me remember what it was like before COVID because during the COVID bubbles, it was a little difficult to film because it's just us enclosed and now we're back out," Farley says. "It made me fall in love with the show 10 times more and we got to travel and live our best lives."
Sorrentino adds, "I'm very excited to see this season. This cast is lightning in a bottle, and we've been around for 15 years. I'm very grateful that our story continues and that the fans love us. We're always at the top of the charts every year."
Pauly D is dating Nikki Hall, but Vinny Guadagnino is still single — something Sorrentino thinks will change in due time. "I'm here for him to be with Angelina [Pivarnick, who is newly single]," Farley quips. "That's what I am throwing out in the universe."
"I think he's going to settle down in the next year or two. It's only so long you can be a Chippendales stripper."
When asked if Pauly D would get down on one knee, Sorrentino says, "I think someone is going to pop the question over the next year. I don't know who it will be."
Only time will tell!
Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for season 5 on Thursday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.