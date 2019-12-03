trending in REALITY TV

Jersey Shore turns 10! On December 3, 2009, MTV introduced audiences to 8 tan-loving, gym-going housemates known individually as Mike “The Situation” SorrentinoPauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchioRonnie Ortiz-MagroVinny GuadagninoNicole “Snooki” PolizziJenni “JWoww” FarleySammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick. For ten years viewers watched these Jersey castmates party, fight, break up and make up, and everything in between. After Angelina’s, 33, initial departure in season 2, Deena Nicole Cortese joined the cast and has been a part of the show ever since.

