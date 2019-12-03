In honor of the show’s 10th anniversary, the cast reunited for a celebration at The Henrich Hotel in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The former housemates posed for pictures and enjoyed an epic multi-tiered cake decorated with cabs, leopard print, and even a duck phone.
Members of the cast also posted throwback pictures from the show in honor of the franchise's anniversary. “Can’t believe its been 10 years since the first episode of @jerseyshore aired!,” JWoww, 33, captioned a cast picture on Instagram. Mike, 37, wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Celebrating a decade of @jerseyshore.”
During an interview with NJ Advance Media, Snooki, 32, told reporter she didn’t think the show would have as big as an impact as it did. “We thought it was just going to be a quick 15 minutes of fame and then done,” the reality star said. “The fact that it turned out the way it did is crazy.”
In 2018, MTV decided to reboot the show with a handful of spinoffs including Cooking in the Crib with Snooki and Joey, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, The Show with Vinny, Snooki & JWoww, and The Pauly D Project.
One of the franchise’s most recent spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, is currently in its third season and follows the original case, minus Sammi, 32.
Sammi decided not to join the reboot to focus on her business and her relationship with her now-fiancé Chris Biscardi. Sammi explained to People that she wanted to avoid “potentially toxic situation,” which seemingly refers to her ex, Ronnie, 33,
Ronnie and Sammi’s rocky on-and-off relationship lasted eight years, three of which were documented on the show’s original run.
