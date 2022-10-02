The Mike Diamond Journey: From Rough To Polished

The gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials. Chinese Proverb

Mike Diamond has anchored himself as a personality with the magnetism to cut through on TV screens through his work on TV shows such as NY Ink and Bondi Ink Tattoo Crew, but hosting shows is certainly not the extent of tools at Diamond's disposal. He's also an author, director, and, most importantly, an established life coach who has facilitated many people across the globe with self-development.

Diamond’s track record as a self-help aficionado culminates in the release of his new book, A Dose of Positivity. This acts as a fast-track guide to finding your purpose in life and building your ideal future. The book is partly autobiographical to show audiences that Diamond puts his money where his mouth is and has used these tools and tricks in his own life to overcome hardships.