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Comedian Mike Epps Issues Apology for Offensive Joke About Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump

split photo of Mike Epps, Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Mike Epps apologized after backlash for an offensive joke about Nicki Minaj.

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March 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Comedian Mike Epps recently faced backlash for making a crude joke involving Nicki Minaj during a performance.

On Tuesday, February 10, Epps took to Instagram Stories to express his regret, stating, “Y’all know I’m Mr. Accountability.” He emphasized the importance of accountability and the thought he put into his words after the fact.

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image of Mike Epps apologized for a joke he made about Nicki Minaj.
Source: MEGA

Mike Epps apologized for a joke he made about Nicki Minaj.

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During a show on February 6, part of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., Epps made an inappropriate remark about Minaj. He joked about her “having a train ran on her by Donald Trump and them,” which has drawn considerable ire from fans and critics alike.

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image of The joke was told during a comedy show in Kentucky.
Source: MEGA

The joke was told during a comedy show in Kentucky.

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In his apology, Epps recognized the impact of his words. He stated, “I want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said.”

“I’m a comedian,” Epps acknowledged, noting that he sometimes loses control on stage after having a drink. He explained his unfiltered humor, saying, “I just wanted to apologize to you. Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability.” E

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image of Mike Epps later shared an apology on Instagram Stories.
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Mike Epps later shared an apology on Instagram Stories.

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Minaj, known for her strong opinions and support of the Trump administration, has made headlines for her controversial statements. In a previous appearance at a White House event, Minaj declared, “I am probably the president's number 1 fan,” which has sparked debates surrounding her public persona and political stance.

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image of Mike Epps said he takes responsibility for his words.
Source: MEGA

Mike Epps said he takes responsibility for his words.

Epps’s comments have raised questions about the boundaries of comedy and the responsibility of comedians towards their subjects. While some fans are supportive of his apology, others believe he should face more significant consequences for his remarks.

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