Comedian Mike Epps Issues Apology for Offensive Joke About Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump

On Tuesday, February 10, Epps took to Instagram Stories to express his regret, stating, “Y’all know I’m Mr. Accountability.” He emphasized the importance of accountability and the thought he put into his words after the fact.

During a show on February 6, part of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., Epps made an inappropriate remark about Minaj. He joked about her “having a train ran on her by Donald Trump and them,” which has drawn considerable ire from fans and critics alike.

In his apology, Epps recognized the impact of his words. He stated, “I want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said.”

“I’m a comedian,” Epps acknowledged, noting that he sometimes loses control on stage after having a drink. He explained his unfiltered humor, saying, “I just wanted to apologize to you. Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability.” E