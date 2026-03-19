Comedian Mike Epps Issues Apology for Offensive Joke About Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
March 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Comedian Mike Epps recently faced backlash for making a crude joke involving Nicki Minaj during a performance.
On Tuesday, February 10, Epps took to Instagram Stories to express his regret, stating, “Y’all know I’m Mr. Accountability.” He emphasized the importance of accountability and the thought he put into his words after the fact.
During a show on February 6, part of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., Epps made an inappropriate remark about Minaj. He joked about her “having a train ran on her by Donald Trump and them,” which has drawn considerable ire from fans and critics alike.
In his apology, Epps recognized the impact of his words. He stated, “I want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said.”
“I’m a comedian,” Epps acknowledged, noting that he sometimes loses control on stage after having a drink. He explained his unfiltered humor, saying, “I just wanted to apologize to you. Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability.” E
- 'My Bad': Kevin Durant Apologizes After Michael Rapaport Shares Receipts Of Heated Exchange Filled With Homophobic Slurs
- Joe Rogan Addresses His Use Of Racial Slur In Resurfaced Podcast Clips: 'It Looks F–king Horrible'
- 'The Talk' Host Eve Clears Up 'Harsh' Comments About Chris Brown's Rape Accusation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Minaj, known for her strong opinions and support of the Trump administration, has made headlines for her controversial statements. In a previous appearance at a White House event, Minaj declared, “I am probably the president's number 1 fan,” which has sparked debates surrounding her public persona and political stance.
Epps’s comments have raised questions about the boundaries of comedy and the responsibility of comedians towards their subjects. While some fans are supportive of his apology, others believe he should face more significant consequences for his remarks.