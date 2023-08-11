Though Pence has spoken out about Trump allegedly being responsible for the January 6th riots, he defended him in late July.

While speaking to CNN's Dana Bash, Pence, 64, said he was "not yet convinced" that the businessman's actions were criminal.

“I really do hope it doesn’t come to that,” Pence said at the time.

“In one town hall after another, across New Hampshire, I heard a deep concern … about the unequal treatment of the law, and I think one more indictment against the former president will only contribute to that sense among the American people,” he added. “I would rather that these issues and the judgment about his conduct on January 6 be left to the American people in the upcoming primaries, and I’ll leave it at that.”