'Traitor!': Mike Pence Heckled by Trump Supporters at Iowa State Fair
Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled by Donald Trump supporters at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, August 10.
“Trump 2024!” one man, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat and "Team Trump" T-shirt, shouted at the politician, who was Trump's VP while he was in office.
Meanwhile, another woman shouted, "MAGA!" and "Pence is a traitor!"
“Anybody that says he has a higher power, uses those words, he is not a Christian when you say ‘higher power.’ We don’t buy it as believers, Pence! You are far from a Christian!” she continued. “Take a good photo. Right here. This is the winner and ya’ll know it. That guy, traitor. Traitor.”
Pence spoke at the event but failed to mention Trump by name. Instead, he referred to him as "the former president" and his "former running mate."
Though Pence has spoken out about Trump allegedly being responsible for the January 6th riots, he defended him in late July.
While speaking to CNN's Dana Bash, Pence, 64, said he was "not yet convinced" that the businessman's actions were criminal.
“I really do hope it doesn’t come to that,” Pence said at the time.
“In one town hall after another, across New Hampshire, I heard a deep concern … about the unequal treatment of the law, and I think one more indictment against the former president will only contribute to that sense among the American people,” he added. “I would rather that these issues and the judgment about his conduct on January 6 be left to the American people in the upcoming primaries, and I’ll leave it at that.”
When asked if Trump should be indicted for his actions, which ended up happening, Pence said: “Let me be very clear: President Trump was wrong on that day. And he’s still wrong in asserting that I had the right to overturn the election.”
“But … criminal charges have everything to do with intent, what the president’s state of mind was. And I don’t honestly know what his intention was that day,” the former vice president said.