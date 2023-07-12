Kaitlan Collins Challenges Mike Pence About Not Publicly Conceding the 2020 Election Before January 6 Riots

The former VP, 64, recalled that the night before the insurrection, he watched the ex-POTUS address the crowd at a Georgia rally, and for a minute, he had a glimmer of hope.

"I remember he said: Mike Pence has got to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, I won’t like him so much," he shared. "And then he paused and said: No, no, one thing you know about Mike is, he’s always going to do the right thing. And I remember, in that moment, Kaitlan, thinking, maybe he’s coming around."