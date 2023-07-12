Kaitlan Collins Challenges Mike Pence About Not Publicly Conceding the 2020 Election Before January 6 Riots
On the Tuesday, July 11, episode of The Source with Kaitlan Collins, the CNN star asked Mike Pence if he regrets not coming out and publicly conceding the 2020 election prior to the January 6 riots.
"Honestly, Kaitlan, I had, frankly, hoped all the way up to the waning days before January 6 that President Trump would come around on this issue," he explained of Republicans believing Trump's declaration that the vote was rigged. "I’d seen it many times. You talk about times that we disagreed when I was vice president. I’d seen the president take a hard position ... and then take the opposite position, and then engage in a debate back and forth."
The former VP, 64, recalled that the night before the insurrection, he watched the ex-POTUS address the crowd at a Georgia rally, and for a minute, he had a glimmer of hope.
"I remember he said: Mike Pence has got to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, I won’t like him so much," he shared. "And then he paused and said: No, no, one thing you know about Mike is, he’s always going to do the right thing. And I remember, in that moment, Kaitlan, thinking, maybe he’s coming around."
Needless to say, that wasn't the case.
"Sadly, things went downhill from there," Pence stated. "But I had hoped all along the way to persuade him of the rightness of our cause and our position. Let the process work in the Congress. Let the objections be heard. You remember, Democrats brought objections to Electoral College votes in three of the last four elections that Republicans had prevailed."
"There’s nothing wrong with that process happening," the father-of-two added. "But I’d always hoped that the president would come around and recognize that we did our duty that day."
Collins, 31, didn't seem satisfied with his answer, prompting her to ask, "Don’t you think it would have had an effect if you had come out in mid-December, when it was very clear the Electoral — the Electoral College had certified Biden’s win — if you had come out and publicly conceded the election?"
The politician claimed he didn't do so because he "wanted to be respectful" of the process. "I wanted to make it clear that I was going to do my job as the presiding officer over the Congress, as my 47 predecessors had done, and as vice president, serving as president of the Senate," Pence reasoned.
