Mike Pence Is Still Not 'Convinced' Donald Trump Had Criminal 'Intent' During January 6 Insurrection

"I would say not just the majority, but virtually everyone in our movement are the kind of Americans who love this country, who are patriotic, who are law-and-order people, who would never have done anything like that there or anywhere else," he claimed.

Bash then reminded the 64-year-old that some Americans called for his hanging at the 2021 insurrection, to which he said, "The people who rallied behind our cause in 2016 and 2020 are the most God-fearing, law-abiding, patriotic people in this country."