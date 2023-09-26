Baby Joy! Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Their Third Child
They're adding another meatball to the mix!
On Tuesday, September 26, Mike 'The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren revealed they're expecting their third child together.
"Good things come in threes," they captioned their social media announcement. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024."
The accompanying fall-themed photos depicted the reality stars and their two kids — son Romeo, 2, and daughter Mia, 8 months — as well as a sonogram.
"Three under three 👻 here we go ☺️🙏🏼♥️," the blonde beauty, 38, added in the comments section.
Friends and fans congratulated the happy couple, with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Vinny Guadagnino writing, "Anotha one," while Pauly D said, "Hat trick!!! 3️⃣."
"We love babies this time of year! 🥳❤️," one supporter added, with another penning, "Omg yesssss I knew there was gonna be another blessing! Congrats to the Sitch's ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."
The good news comes after many highs and lows for the couple, as the pregnant star suffered a miscarriage not long after Mike returned from prison for tax evasion.
"The night he came home we actually conceived. And then at about six and a half, seven weeks I miscarried," she shared. "When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. If I didn’t have my faith, I wouldn’t be here."
- Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Upcoming Memoir Covers Homelessness, 'Deep' Drug Addiction and a Secret 'Jersey Shore' Hookup
- 'Jersey Shore' Stars Vinny Guadagnino & Mike Sorrentino Confess To Raunchy Threesome: 'We Did The Eiffel Tower'
- 'We Have A Situation!': 'Jersey Shore' Star Mike Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Announce Sex Of Second Child
Lauren added that the ordeal was "hard" and "really difficult," which is one of the reasons she wanted to detail her experience with others.
"I didn't want to hold this in," she noted in an interview. "I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process."
The dad-of-two, 41, noted that their Jersey Shore friends were there for them every step of the way.
"We go out to dinner with them pretty much every other weekend, and we support each other with birthdays and things like that. So when [the loss] happened, all of them checked up on me and Lauren," he explained to a news outlet. "They were making sure that we did what we were supposed to do."
"They were just like an extra layer of family," Lauren chimed in. "They were really the only people besides immediate family that knew we were pregnant, so we were able to share that experience with them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The boutique owner also revealed that as a silver lining, the hardship "definitely brought us closer together."
"Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it," she spilled. "Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our back. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do."