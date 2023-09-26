Baby Joy! Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Their Third Child

"Good things come in threes," they captioned their social media announcement. "Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024."

The accompanying fall-themed photos depicted the reality stars and their two kids — son Romeo, 2, and daughter Mia, 8 months — as well as a sonogram.

"Three under three 👻 here we go ☺️🙏🏼♥️," the blonde beauty, 38, added in the comments section.