Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Jay Leno Was Concerned Reality Star Was Going Down a Destructive Path Amid Drug Addiction

The reality TV star told Kelly he would frequently appear at shows and tapings while on drugs. "For instance, your show, if we were doing it in person, you'd see me at your show backstage, and I got the glasses on ... my pupils, are pinpointed," The Situation told the ex-Fox News host. "You can tell from a mile away when somebody is that high, and I was always high."

"I went on Jay Leno’s show a lot … I remember always Jay pulling me aside, and I could see the concern that he knew I was just going down this path, and that path only lead to destruction," he continued. "Everybody knows... if I bumped into somebody like myself today, I would pull myself aside…There are certain things that you know, people like Jay Leno ... Whoopi Goldberg always used to pull me aside on The View."