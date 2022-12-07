'Friends' Scene-Stealer Matthew Perry Explains Why He Still Refuses To Watch The Beloved TV Comedy
Though reruns of Friends air each and every day, Matthew Perry confessed he steers clear of tuning in since it's a stark reminder of the addiction struggles he endured back then.
The actor shared the revelation during a chat with CBC, where he discussed the contents of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"I weighed 128 lbs. ... I was brutally thin ... I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, 'Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine.' I could tell season by season by how I looked," he noted. "That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see."
The TV star, 53, previously insisted he was never under the influence while filming since he didn't want to jeopardize his coveted spot on the series.
"It did help me with drugs and alcohol, that job, because I said to myself on this amazing show, 'You can't have the 17th drink when you have to be at work the next morning with these wonderful people doing the job,'" he spilled during an appearance on The View last month. "I had a deal with myself that I'd never drink or take anything while working, and I held up to that deal, but I was insanely hungover doing the work."
The same can't be said for his time shooting Serving Sara, as costar Elizabeth Hurley, 57, recently admitted it was "a nightmare" to work with Perry.
"Our movie was shut down because of his addiction," she noted in an interview, referencing the fact the author went to rehab during production, something he recalled in his book. "We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time."
After years of struggling with addiction, the Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alum had a wakeup call in 2018 when his opioid use caused him to go into a coma for two weeks. He also had a burst colon, revealing that at one point, doctors gave him a 2 percent chance of survival.
Fortunately, he made it through, and he's been sober ever since. His harrowing ordeal is one of the reasons he felt prompted to publicize his story.
"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again. I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down," explained the comedy staple. "And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."