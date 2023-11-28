Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Almost Sold His 'Emergency S-- Tape' When He Was Low on Money, Kept as an 'Insurance Policy'

The 41-year-old admitted the tape served as an "insurance policy" that could provide him funds if he was experiencing financial difficulties, noting he even went as far as consulting his team about possibly releasing the tape to the public for the right price.

"There was one. I think it's been destroyed... the video wasn't released [because] the offers weren't good enough," Sorrentino explained to a news outlet during an interview published on Monday, November 27. "They were a combo of revenue from the sales or streams. It wasn't as big of an upfront payment as I wanted. It wasn't Jersey Shore money, so I wasn't going to put myself out there like that."