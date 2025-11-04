Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Brags to Fellow Inmates That Donald Trump Will Pardon Him in 2026
Nov. 4 2025, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs is convinced he won’t be serving his complete 50-month sentence as he’s reportedly bragging to fellow inmates that he’s expecting a pardon from President Donald Trump in 2026.
Combs, 56, is currently behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he is allegedly telling fellow inmates that “he will take care of them when he's pardoned and set free,” a news outlet reported on Tuesday, November 4.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 6 after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Days after the ruling, Trump, 79, was asked about the subject of a potential pardon while answering a question about whether he would give late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell a pardon after the Supreme Court declined to hear the s-- trafficker's appeal earlier that month.
Donald Trump Confirmed Diddy Asked for Pardon
"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon," Trump revealed.
Deadline reported in July that a Trump administration source hinted that the POTUS was “seriously considering” the disgraced music mogul’s pardon. The following month, Trump was asked about the report during an interview with Newsmax.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump's Relationship Dates Back Years
"Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably — I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult," Trump said about potentially pardoning Diddy's legal sentence.
Trump and Diddy’s relationship dates back years, but their connection reportedly hit a bump in 2020 when the “Last Night” rapper endorsed Joe Biden in the presidential election. During the interview, Trump also addressed the idea of pardoning Combs at the end of May 2026, assuring the public that he would “certainly look at the facts.”
Donald Trump Addressed a Potential Pardon
"If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact," he explained. "I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read."
He continued, “You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country."