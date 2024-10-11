Mike Tyson 'Wishes the Best' for Pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs as Imprisoned Mogul Awaits Trial for Human Trafficking and Racketeering
Mike Tyson didn't have a bad word to say about disgraced pal Sean "Diddy" Combs in the wake of his arrest and trafficking charges.
In a new interview, a reporter asked the boxer about the rapper's scandal since they've been seen out together before, to which the athlete replied, "Wait, I'm synonymous with Diddy? Well, that's cool. I never knew that."
"I wish him the best. In life, I wish him the best," Tyson, 58, added of the 54-year-old star, who has been in a Brooklyn prison since mid-September.
After Diddy was placed behind bars and pled not guilty, countless interviews that mentioned the dad-of-seven began popping up, including one in which Tyson called the Bad Boy Records founder "awesome."
"I just know him for a long time. I knew him before he was Diddy and for a long time," he explained on the "PBD Podcast."
"When I first became a champ I knew him. I remember him, he used to have crates when he’s at my after parties and stuff. Also when they were throwing parties," he added, jokingly calling the mogul "Sugar Diddy."
It's not known whether Tyson attended one of Combs' infamous parties where he allegedly held "freak offs," gatherings in which he was accused of forcing people to engage in sexual acts while he recorded them.
Though countless celebrities have been pictured at Diddy's bashes, it's unclear if any of them participated in the crimes — however, an attorney who is representing an individual suing the vocalist stated that authorities reportedly uncovered videos of three celebrities participating in the "freak offs."
During Ariel Mitchell-Kidd's October 4 appearance on NewsNation's Banfield, she explained, "The individuals who contacted me purported to have three different tapes with three different celebrities, including Diddy, and then a fourth celebrity without Diddy but in a compromising situation with someone."
"I can’t attest to whether or not they [the tapes] exist or not," she added. "I just was told initially that ‘they’ own this treasure trove of videos, so I have to believe that there are a lot of celebrities who know what they did..."
As OK! reported, lawyer Tony Buzbee — who is representing 120 people who are suing Combs — revealed any celebrity who was aware of the rapper's crimes could be hit with a lawsuit.
"To be clear about something: if you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," he stated in press conference.
Daily Mail interviewed Tyson.