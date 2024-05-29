Donald Trump Tricked! Ex-Prez Thanks Mike Tyson for Wearing MAGA Shirt in Edited Photo
Donald Trump thanked Mike Tyson for supporting his 2024 presidential campaign by wearing a pro-Trump t-shirt — the only problem is that it was a photoshopped ad.
On Wednesday, May 29, the 77-year-old took to Truth Social and shared an image of the boxer wearing a navy blue shirt that read: "If you don't like Trump then you probably won't like me...and I'm OK with that."
"Thank you, Mike!" he captioned the post.
It was later revealed the photo had been edited from a video Tyson filmed to promote a different outfit entirely back in March. In a post shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the athlete sported the tee that read: "Sign the contract, big boy."
Trump critics quickly took to social media to slam the embattled ex-prez for sharing the blatantly edited image.
One user penned, "Either Trump is the Dumbest Man on Earth, or he thinks his fans are dumb. This endorsement never happened," and a second chimed in, "Everything about Trump is fake."
Other comments called him "pathetic" and "desperate."
This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of spreading disinformation in interviews and on his conservative social media platform.
As OK! previously reported, the controversial businessman has repeatedly been called out for wildly exaggerating the size of crowds at his campaign rallies. Earlier this month, he claimed, "I think we’re leading in New Jersey. We had a rally, over 100,000 people. A lot of the mainstream media didn’t want to say how many people."
Trump also famously declared he had more people present at his 2017 inauguration than President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 — despite the fact that the claim has been debunked by reports and photographs.
The former POTUS sparked backlash yet again when he falsely claimed his hush money trial judge told the jury they did not need to reach a unanimous decision to find him guilty.
"IT IS RIDICULOUS, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND UNAMERICAN that the highly Conflicted, Radical Left Judge is not requiring a unanimous decision on the fake charges against me brought by Soros backed D.A. Alvin Bragg," he wrote on Wednesday, May 29. "A THIRD WORLD ELECTION INTERFERENCE HOAX!"
It was later reported Judge Merchan specifically instructed jurors that the vote must be unanimous, clarifying that "each and every juror must agree to it."