ENTERTAINMENT Mila Kunis Admits She Only Agreed to Fill-in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live' After Having 'One Too Many Margaritas': 'What Did I Say Yes To?' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mila Kunis confessed to being a little tipsy when agreeing to co-host 'Live.' Olivia Callanan July 29 2026, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mila Kunis said that being a co-host on the popular morning show 'is so fun.'

The actress filled in for Kelly Ripa, who is temporarily away from the daytime talk show while recovering from gum graft surgery. Consuelos started, "Filling in for Kelly, today is Mila Kunis." "This is so fun. I have to tell you. I'm never on this side of anything. And so, given the power that I can talk about anything at all...," Kunis shared.

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'Because I Had One Too Many Margaritas'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mila Kunis said the hosting gig is 'too much power for one person to have.'

"Anything you want," Consuelos reiterated. Kunis added, "It's too much power for one person to have." "Let's go back. Let's go back," he says, before asking, "So you get the phone call. They want you to co-host one day; how long did it take you to make a decision?" "So...I don't even know if...," Kunis starts to answer. Consuelos jumps in, "Because it came back pretty quickly on my end." "Because I had one too many margaritas," Kunis admitted while she laughed.

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'I Was on Vacation'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mila Kunis shared she was poolside when she got the call.

She continued, "The call came in while I was on vacation, at, like, 2:30 in the afternoon...I was poolside. I was like, watching my kids, and I was like, 'This is, like, a great idea.'" "It is a great idea," Consuelos reassured her. Kunis added, "And I was like, 'Yes, I'll do it!" And then, of course, the next day, I was like, 'What did I say yes to?'"

'He's Really Real, and He's Here'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mila Kunis' husband, Ashton Kutcher, came to support her this morning.