Mila Kunis Admits She Only Agreed to Fill-in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live' After Having 'One Too Many Margaritas': 'What Did I Say Yes To?'
July 29 2026, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET
Mila Kunis brought plenty of laughs to Live With Kelly and Mark!
The famous actress stepped in as guest co-host alongside Mark Consuelos during the Wednesday, July 29, episode of Live, joking that she only agreed to take the gig after having "one too many margaritas."
The actress filled in for Kelly Ripa, who is temporarily away from the daytime talk show while recovering from gum graft surgery.
Consuelos started, "Filling in for Kelly, today is Mila Kunis."
"This is so fun. I have to tell you. I'm never on this side of anything. And so, given the power that I can talk about anything at all...," Kunis shared.
'Because I Had One Too Many Margaritas'
"Anything you want," Consuelos reiterated.
Kunis added, "It's too much power for one person to have."
"Let's go back. Let's go back," he says, before asking, "So you get the phone call. They want you to co-host one day; how long did it take you to make a decision?"
"So...I don't even know if...," Kunis starts to answer.
Consuelos jumps in, "Because it came back pretty quickly on my end."
"Because I had one too many margaritas," Kunis admitted while she laughed.
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'I Was on Vacation'
She continued, "The call came in while I was on vacation, at, like, 2:30 in the afternoon...I was poolside. I was like, watching my kids, and I was like, 'This is, like, a great idea.'"
"It is a great idea," Consuelos reassured her.
Kunis added, "And I was like, 'Yes, I'll do it!" And then, of course, the next day, I was like, 'What did I say yes to?'"
'He's Really Real, and He's Here'
There to support Kunis during her one-day co-hosting gig was her famous husband, Ashton Kutcher.
Kunis shared with the audience that "My husband's backstage," while she and Consuelos discussed sports.
"I love that you gasp that my husband's backstage. He is backstage, guys. He's really real, and he's here," the That 70's Show actress joked.
Pamela Adlon will be in the co-hosting chair tomorrow, and Scott Foley is set to close out the week on Friday.
Next week will have a new rotation of guest co-hosts, including Sarah Chalke, Jenna Dewan, their resident Live DJ and emcee Déjà Vu, Carrie Coon and Michelle Buteau.