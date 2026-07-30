Mila Kunis' Husband Ashton Kutcher Shocks Viewers as He Cheers Her on 'Backstage' at 'Live': 'He's So Happy Right Now'

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Source: Live with Kelly and Mark Mila Kunis filled in for Kelly Ripa while the host recovered from gum surgery.

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During the opening segment, Kunis and Consuelos chatted about several trending topics, including NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a sports headline that left the actress drawing a blank. “My husband’s backstage,” Kunis said. “He’s gonna be like, ‘How dare she not know.’” After the audience erupted in surprise, Kunis leaned into the moment with another joke. “I love that you gasped that my husband’s backstage. He is backstage, guys. He’s really real, and he’s here," she added. Later in the conversation, the topic shifted to collegiate wrestling, a longtime interest shared by Consuelos and Kutcher. That prompted the actor to briefly step in front of the cameras. “There he is,” Kunis exclaimed. “He’s so happy right now,” she added as Kutcher smiled, waved and gave the audience a thumbs-up.

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Source: Live with Kelly and Mark

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The Margarita Confession Behind Her Guest-Hosting Gig

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher surprised viewers by appearing from backstage during the live broadcast.

Earlier in the episode, Kunis admitted she didn't exactly think through her decision to guest-host the show. Consuelos introduced the topic by saying, "Filling in for Kelly, today is Mila Kunis." "This is so fun. I have to tell you. I'm never on this side of anything. And so, given the power that I can talk about anything at all..." Kunis shared. "Anything you want," Consuelos reiterated. Kunis added, "It's too much power for one person to have." "Let's go back. Let's go back," he said, before asking, "So you get the phone call. They want you to co-host one day; how long did it take you to make a decision?" "So...I don't even know if..." Kunis started to answer. Consuelos jumped in, "Because it came back pretty quickly on my end." "Because I had one too many margaritas," Kunis admitted while laughing.

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'It Is a Great Idea'

Source: MEGA The actress joked that she accepted the guest-hosting job after having ‘one too many margaritas’ while on vacation.

She continued, "The call came in while I was on vacation, at, like, 2:30 in the afternoon...I was poolside. I was like, watching my kids, and I was like, 'This is, like, a great idea.'" "It is a great idea," Consuelos reassured her. Kunis added, "And I was like, 'Yes, I'll do it!' And then, of course, the next day, I was like, 'What did I say yes to?'"

Kunis Opened Up About Bringing Her Kids to New York

Source: Live with Kelly and Mark Mila Kunis revealed she and Kutcher brought their children, Wyatt and Dimitri, to New York City.