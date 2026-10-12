Milania Giudice Publicly Apologizes for Airport Meltdown, Admits to Bipolar Disorder, Depression and PTSD: 'I Am Not Ashamed'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Milania Giudice addressed her public meltdown at the airport last month, revealing her struggles with mental health and sharing an update on her treatment.
"I was going to wait to make this video, when I looked good or whatever, but honestly that’s just not me," Giudice, 20, said in a nearly two-minute video posted via Instagram on Monday, October 12. "I'm a very raw, true authentic person and that’s who I’m going to continue to be."
Milania Giudice Opened Up on the 'Worst Times' of Her Life
The Bravo star kicked off the video by "publicly apologizing," saying she didn't feel that she had been using her large social media platform the "way she wants to use it."
"Since I was a little kid, I told my parents that I want to help people in life and that is what I want to do. I want to spread awareness and share my story the way I want it to be shared," she told her followers.
Giudice compared her social media presence to an onion, claiming fans had seen the "worst" layers in recent weeks.
Milania Giudice Reveals Mental Health Struggles
"I do struggle with mental health issues. I am bipolar; I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD. I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders because I am currently at a treatment center," she shared, adding that her mother, Teresa Giudice, was on her way to visit her.
"I do work on myself, but I am only 20 years old, and this summer hit me like a bus," the college student continued. "A lot of things happened in a short period of time, and I'm trying to just process everything. It's really hard being in the public light while you go through things in life."
Milania notably lost her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in July after the 20-year-old suffered serious injuries in an accidental fall.
She continued, "I was grown up on pure respect, love and I just haven't been showing the Milania that I want to show. I want to do better and I'm going to continue working on myself and completely change everything I've been posting, because I want to help people in life."
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Milania Giudice Deleted Airport Video With Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice
As OK! previously reported, Milania made headlines on September 23 when she posted and deleted a video at Tampa International Airport of her, her mother, 54, and older sister Gia Giudice, as they were surrounded by police officers.
More details emerged in the days that followed as CAD logs revealed that the teen experienced "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" before authorities were called to the airport.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star claimed her daughter had fentanyl in her system in body-camera footage from the incident, in which she pleaded with Milania and insisted she "just wanted to save her life."
"I was laced," Milania replied, per the footage.
Teresa Giudice Says Her Daughter Has Experienced 'Significant Psychological Trauma'
Days later, Teresa addressed the situation in a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying her daughter had "experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma" in the last few months.
"Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can truly prepare for," she wrote. "She is a young woman going through an incredibly different and deeply personal time. She deserves the opportunity to heal without being analyzed publicly."