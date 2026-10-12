Milania Giudice Publicly Apologizes for Airport Meltdown, Admits to Bipolar Disorder, Depression and PTSD: 'I Am Not Ashamed'

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Milania Giudice addressed her public meltdown at the airport last month, revealing her struggles with mental health and sharing an update on her treatment. "I was going to wait to make this video, when I looked good or whatever, but honestly that’s just not me," Giudice, 20, said in a nearly two-minute video posted via Instagram on Monday, October 12. "I'm a very raw, true authentic person and that’s who I’m going to continue to be."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice shared an update via Instagram on October 12.

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Milania Giudice Opened Up on the 'Worst Times' of Her Life

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice lost her childhood best friend Victoria Zardoya in July.

The Bravo star kicked off the video by "publicly apologizing," saying she didn't feel that she had been using her large social media platform the "way she wants to use it." "Since I was a little kid, I told my parents that I want to help people in life and that is what I want to do. I want to spread awareness and share my story the way I want it to be shared," she told her followers. Giudice compared her social media presence to an onion, claiming fans had seen the "worst" layers in recent weeks.

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Milania Giudice Reveals Mental Health Struggles

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice said she still trying to 'process' things that happened in a 'short period of time.'

"I do struggle with mental health issues. I am bipolar; I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD. I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders because I am currently at a treatment center," she shared, adding that her mother, Teresa Giudice, was on her way to visit her. "I do work on myself, but I am only 20 years old, and this summer hit me like a bus," the college student continued. "A lot of things happened in a short period of time, and I'm trying to just process everything. It's really hard being in the public light while you go through things in life." Milania notably lost her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in July after the 20-year-old suffered serious injuries in an accidental fall. She continued, "I was grown up on pure respect, love and I just haven't been showing the Milania that I want to show. I want to do better and I'm going to continue working on myself and completely change everything I've been posting, because I want to help people in life."

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Milania Giudice Deleted Airport Video With Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice

Source: MEGA Milania Giudice had allegedly been experiencing 'suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown,' according to CAD logs.

As OK! previously reported, Milania made headlines on September 23 when she posted and deleted a video at Tampa International Airport of her, her mother, 54, and older sister Gia Giudice, as they were surrounded by police officers. More details emerged in the days that followed as CAD logs revealed that the teen experienced "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown" before authorities were called to the airport. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star claimed her daughter had fentanyl in her system in body-camera footage from the incident, in which she pleaded with Milania and insisted she "just wanted to save her life." "I was laced," Milania replied, per the footage.

Teresa Giudice Says Her Daughter Has Experienced 'Significant Psychological Trauma'

Source: MEGA; @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice addressed her daughter Milania Giudice's situation in a lengthy statement shared on September 28.