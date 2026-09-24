Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Was Experiencing 'Suicidal Thoughts' Before Alleged Breakdown at Tampa Airport: Report

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Milania Giudice was allegedly experiencing suicidal thoughts before being escorted by police. The 20-year-old uploaded a since-deleted video of herself, her mother, Teresa Giudice, and her oldest sister, Gia Giudice, accompanied by officers at Tampa International Airport on September 23. Recently revealed records alleged that Milania had just been released from St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., before the incident.

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What Happened to Milania Giudice?

Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice allegedly experienced 'suicidal thoughts.'

Per the CAD log obtained by TMZ, responding officers were called to the airport at around 2:20 p.m. and told that Milania was experiencing "suicidal thoughts/mental breakdown." The records also allegedly addressed a potential "Baker Act" situation. The law allows temporary detention and emergency mental health services for someone experiencing a mental health crisis. Most often, it is enacted on an involuntary basis. The call was allegedly classified as an "assist person" at the United Airlines ticket counter. However, after police arrived, the subject of the call "got away" and ran toward long-term parking while the counselor was conferring with an officer.

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Milania Giudice's Deleted Video

Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice uploaded a video of Teresa and Gia Giudice before deleting it.

The CAD revealed that Teresa allegedly "had eyes" on Milania as she raced through the terminal, seemingly to escape first responders. There was no arrest, police report or medical transport. In Milania's video, which seemingly showed the aftermath of the alarming incident, police surrounded Gia, Teresa and Milania as they walked side-by-side through the airport.

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"This is what we do now? This is what we do now?" Milania asked her mother over and over as she angrily pointed the camera toward The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. In response, Teresa told her, "I love you," just as many times.

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Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice filmed her mother, Teresa Giudice, telling her to 'shut up.'

Gia, who appeared to be caught in the middle, pleaded with her sister to "let her do what she wants to do." "Shut the f--- up," Milania told her mom before abruptly ending the video. Milania has had a rough couple of months, as the young star was arrested in May and charged with one count of simple assault. A judge at a virtual court hearing in July claimed she "knowingly caused bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead, during a domestic dispute in violation of … a disorderly person’s offense."

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Source: @milania.ggiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice mourned the death of her childhood friend Victoria Zardoya.