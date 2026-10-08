Milania Giudice Apologizes to Mom Teresa Giudice After Airport Meltdown and Conservatorship Accusations: 'You Are the Best'
Oct. 8 2026, Updated 10:22 a.m. ET
Milania Giudice spoke out after her tense airport exchange with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and sister Gia Giudice last month.
Milania reshared a post to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 6, which read, "The older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by."
Over the Story post, the 20-year-old wrote, "You are the best … sorry mother," alongside a white heart emoji.
Milania Giudice Broke Down in the Airport on September 23
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star raised concerns when she was filmed in a troubling exchange with Teresa, 54, and Gia, 25, at Tampa International Airport on September 23.
In a since-deleted video, which she shared on her Instagram Story, Milania was seen bickering back and forth with her mother while the family was surrounded by police as they were escorted through the airport.
"This is what we do now," Milania repeated over and over, seemingly getting more and more angry at Teresa.
In response, Teresa told her daughter, "I love you."
Gia, the eldest daughter, appeared caught in the middle, attempting to deescalate the tension between her younger sister and her mom.
"Just let her do what she wants to do," she pleaded.
Gia's statement only seemed to make Milania more mad, prompting the young star to tell both her mother and her sister to "shut the f--- up" before abruptly cutting off the video.
- Milania Giudice Gets Into Heated Exchange With Mom Teresa and Sister Gia While Surrounded by Police: Watch
- Bravo Bans Milania Giudice's Personal Crisis From 'RHONJ,' Says Troubling Storyline Is 'Off Limits': 'This Is Not Entertainment'
- Joe Giudice Says Daughter Milania's Struggles After Friend’s Death Are 'Incredibly Painful' and Complex Following Airport Breakdown
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Milania Giudice Said She Is Under Conservatorship
After the video went viral, bodycam footage was released, showing Milania comparing herself to pop star Britney Spears.
"I'm under conservation from my parents," Milania said in police bodycam footage. "Or some Britney Spears bull----."
A conservatorship is a legal arrangement in which a judge appoints an adult to manage the affairs of another adult unable to care for themselves.
'Surrounded by People Who Love Her'
Following the breakdown, Milania’s rep, Marina DeSantis, said she was receiving professional help.
"She is currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family," Marina shared in a statement.
"Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria [Zardoya]," she continued.
"Milania is a good-hearted and caring young woman who has been going through a very challenging period, and our focus right now is simply on her health, healing and well-being," Marina added. "In time, she hopes that being open about her experiences may help other young people facing their own struggles, but for now, we ask for compassion and privacy as she and her family continue to navigate this together."