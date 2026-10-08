Milania Giudice Apologizes to Mom Teresa Giudice After Airport Meltdown and Conservatorship Accusations: 'You Are the Best'

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Milania Giudice spoke out after her tense airport exchange with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and sister Gia Giudice last month. Milania reshared a post to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 6, which read, "The older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by." Over the Story post, the 20-year-old wrote, "You are the best … sorry mother," alongside a white heart emoji.

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Milania Giudice Broke Down in the Airport on September 23

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram Milania Giudice originally shared a clip of the exchange on her Instagram.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star raised concerns when she was filmed in a troubling exchange with Teresa, 54, and Gia, 25, at Tampa International Airport on September 23. In a since-deleted video, which she shared on her Instagram Story, Milania was seen bickering back and forth with her mother while the family was surrounded by police as they were escorted through the airport. "This is what we do now," Milania repeated over and over, seemingly getting more and more angry at Teresa. In response, Teresa told her daughter, "I love you."

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Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram: MEGA Gia Giudice tried to deescalate the situation.

Gia, the eldest daughter, appeared caught in the middle, attempting to deescalate the tension between her younger sister and her mom. "Just let her do what she wants to do," she pleaded. Gia's statement only seemed to make Milania more mad, prompting the young star to tell both her mother and her sister to "shut the f--- up" before abruptly cutting off the video.

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Milania Giudice Said She Is Under Conservatorship

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram In the bodycam footage, Milania Giudice compared herself to Britney Spears.

After the video went viral, bodycam footage was released, showing Milania comparing herself to pop star Britney Spears. "I'm under conservation from my parents," Milania said in police bodycam footage. "Or some Britney Spears bull----." A conservatorship is a legal arrangement in which a judge appoints an adult to manage the affairs of another adult unable to care for themselves.

'Surrounded by People Who Love Her'

Source: @milaniagiudice/Instagram: MEGA Milania Giudice's rep said she is receiving care following the incident.