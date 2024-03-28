'There Are Definitely Issues': Tish Cyrus Admits Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell Has Forced Her 'to Grow' Amid Feud With Daughter Noah
Tish Cyrus is getting candid about her marriage to Dominic Purcell.
While chatting on a new episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast "Sorry We're Stoned," the 56-year-old matriarch said her relationship with the actor is far from perfect.
“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she shared. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”
“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish, who married the Prison Break star in August 2023, continued. “And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”
When it comes to their relationship, Tish "takes things personally," while Purcell is "very blunt" and "not warm and fuzzy."
“These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with," she admitted. However, she noted that being in her marriage has forced her to "really grow."
The comments come as the Cyrus family has been going through some drama as of late. According to a source, Tish's daughter Noah, 24, had apparently been seeing Purcell before he got together with Tish.
"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."
"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” added the insider.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One of the reasons Noah didn't attend her mother's wedding is because she was nervous that Noah would act out.
"It's also been an adjustment for Noah in general for her parents to be divorced," the source spilled, referencing Tish’s 2022 divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. "Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama."
“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” another insider dished. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”