'There Are Definitely Issues': Tish Cyrus Admits Her Marriage to Dominic Purcell Has Forced Her 'to Grow' Amid Feud With Daughter Noah

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she shared. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” Tish, who married the Prison Break star in August 2023, continued. “And that could be a problem. But you know what, this is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that.”