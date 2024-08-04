OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoPHOTOS

Cyrus Family Drama: Inside Billy Ray, Tish, Miley and Noah's Public Feud in 8 Clicks

cyrus family drama
Source: MEGA

Here's everything to know about the feud involving the Cyrus family members.

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Drama Started After Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' Divorce

cyrus family drama
Source: MEGA

In April 2022, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus days after announcing their separation, citing irreconcilable differences. They went through two previous divorce filings before they ended their marriage for good.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the family's joint statement to People read.

It continued, "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

The divorce divided the family, with sources claiming the former couple's split put a strain on Billy Ray's relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus called her father her "hero" when they worked together on the song, "Noah (Stand Still)."

Article continues below advertisement

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Moved On

cyrus family drama
Source: MEGA

Billy Ray popped the question to his now-estranged wife, Firerose, in August 2022, while Tish tied the knot with Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

During Tish's wedding in Malibu, both Noah and Braison were absent from the ceremony. The "All Falls Down" singer later uploaded a photo of herself wearing a Billy Ray T-shirt while hanging out with her brother at a café.

An insider told Us Weekly that Noah's closeness with Billy Ray caused a rift between her and the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker.

"The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all," said the source.

Miley Cyrus Continuously Made Her Feelings Clear

cyrus family drama
Source: MEGA

In Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), the 31-year-old "Flowers" singer opened up about Billy Ray while discussing her relationship to fame.

"My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also," said Miley, adding Billy Ray had a "much different experience" with fame. "That’s something that my dad didn’t have."

Article continues below advertisement

Trace Cyrus Joined the Famous Family Drama

miley cyrus and trace cyrus
Source: MEGA

During a Q&A session on his Instagram in August 2023, Trace Cyrus candidly said he would be more successful if he was not part of his family.

"People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me," the former Metro Station member shared.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus Snubbed Billy Ray

cyrus family drama
Source: MEGA

In February, Miley delivered her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards and noticeably omitted her father from her message.

"I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" she said after mentioning people close to her, including Tish and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

A source told Us Weekly about Billy Ray's alleged attempts to reach out to Miley several times to congratulate her.

"The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever. Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs. Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her," the source continued.

On the other hand, a separate insider told People that Noah had been loyal to Billy Ray after the divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

There Was a Love Triangle Involving Tish and Noah Cyrus

tish cyrus noah relationship strained marriage dominic purcell
Source: MEGA

In February, Us Weekly shared a report about Noah seeing Dominic before her mom pursued him.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her," the outlet's source claimed.

However, a separate insider told Daily Mail that Noah never dated Dominic. The family drama led Tish and her husband to seek therapy together.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus Spoke About Her Parents

cyrus family drama
Source: MEGA

On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Miley chose Tish when asked if Billy Ray was her personal hero. Despite the comment, she noted she has "a lot of love" for her father.

"Without my dad, I know… who I am as a person wouldn’t exist," she explained. "Because my dad as a creative and like, as an artist, and the way his brain works has always made me feel safer in my own mind."

Article continues below advertisement

Tish Cyrus Reunited With Noah

tish cyrus reunites daughter noah first time family feud began
Source: MEGA

After months of family drama, Tish and Noah reunited for the first time in three years. The mom-and-daughter tandem was seen heading into the Encino Financial Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.