Cyrus Family Drama: Inside Billy Ray, Tish, Miley and Noah's Public Feud in 8 Clicks

In April 2022, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus days after announcing their separation, citing irreconcilable differences. They went through two previous divorce filings before they ended their marriage for good.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the family's joint statement to People read.

It continued, "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

The divorce divided the family, with sources claiming the former couple's split put a strain on Billy Ray's relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, Noah Cyrus called her father her "hero" when they worked together on the song, "Noah (Stand Still)."