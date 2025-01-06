or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Miley Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Toned Physique in Risqué Dress at 2025 Golden Globes: Photos

miley cyrus flaunts toned physique golden globes
Source: CBS

Miley Cyrus attended the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a stunning dress!

By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 9:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Miley Cyrus showed off her toned figure at the 2025 Golden Globes while wearing a revealing gown to the awards ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus flaunts toned physique golden globes
Source: CBS

Fans of Miley Cyrus praised her black dress from the 2025 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the Hanna Montana star's outfit.

"She’s absolutely stunning," one user wrote.

"She’s giving young Angelina Jolie vibes here," another added.

Article continues below advertisement
gg miley cyrus cbs
Source: CBS PARAMOUNT
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Cyrus acknowledged her risqué style evolution while being honored at the Disney Legends ceremony last August.

"I’m scared right now…It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There’s no such thing as failure when you try," the 32-year-old began in her speech.

"In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild and reimagine the company — that’s why they hired [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and me," Cyrus quipped.

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus flaunts toned physique golden globes
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus reflected on her 'Bangerz' era years after she was criticized for her revealing wardrobe.

MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cyrus, who was only 13 when cast as Hannah Montana, became the youngest star to receive collect her Disney Legend title.

"It’s rumored they create all of us Disney kids…I definitely wasn’t created in a lab, but if I was, there must’ve been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013-16," the Grammy winner joked, referring to the days when she developed a reputation for wearing revealing outfits and twerking.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Flowers'' songstress declared, "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. Because she made Miley in so many ways."

"This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans and to everyone who has made my dream a reality," she stated. "To quote the legend herself: ‘This is the life.'"

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus flaunts toned physique golden globes
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus was honored as the youngest-ever Disney Legend during a star-studded ceremony at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

As Cyrus matured, her experimental phase was met with criticism, which the Tennessee native opened up about in 2017.

"It became something that was expected of me. I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my [t---] out and stick out my tongue," she told Harper's Bazaar.

"In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, '[S---] you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.' But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized," the former child star confessed.

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus flaunts toned physique golden globes
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus was cast as Hannah Montana when she was 13.

While Cyrus faced public scrutiny for her attire, she admitted that her antics have become more common among stars.

"Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their b---- out, everyone had their a-- out, so what’s punk about that now? It’s more punk actually for me to not," she noted.

"I think I show people that they can be themselves," the Black Mirror alum added. "I also think something that has been important for me, in this next little, like, transition phase of my career is that I don’t give a f--- about being cool. I just want to be myself."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.