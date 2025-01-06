Miley Cyrus Flaunts Her Toned Physique in Risqué Dress at 2025 Golden Globes: Photos
Miley Cyrus showed off her toned figure at the 2025 Golden Globes while wearing a revealing gown to the awards ceremony.
Fans quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the Hanna Montana star's outfit.
"She’s absolutely stunning," one user wrote.
"She’s giving young Angelina Jolie vibes here," another added.
OK! previously reported Cyrus acknowledged her risqué style evolution while being honored at the Disney Legends ceremony last August.
"I’m scared right now…It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There’s no such thing as failure when you try," the 32-year-old began in her speech.
"In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild and reimagine the company — that’s why they hired [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and me," Cyrus quipped.
Cyrus, who was only 13 when cast as Hannah Montana, became the youngest star to receive collect her Disney Legend title.
"It’s rumored they create all of us Disney kids…I definitely wasn’t created in a lab, but if I was, there must’ve been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013-16," the Grammy winner joked, referring to the days when she developed a reputation for wearing revealing outfits and twerking.
The "Flowers'' songstress declared, "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. Because she made Miley in so many ways."
"This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans and to everyone who has made my dream a reality," she stated. "To quote the legend herself: ‘This is the life.'"
As Cyrus matured, her experimental phase was met with criticism, which the Tennessee native opened up about in 2017.
"It became something that was expected of me. I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my [t---] out and stick out my tongue," she told Harper's Bazaar.
"In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, '[S---] you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.' But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized," the former child star confessed.
While Cyrus faced public scrutiny for her attire, she admitted that her antics have become more common among stars.
"Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their b---- out, everyone had their a-- out, so what’s punk about that now? It’s more punk actually for me to not," she noted.
"I think I show people that they can be themselves," the Black Mirror alum added. "I also think something that has been important for me, in this next little, like, transition phase of my career is that I don’t give a f--- about being cool. I just want to be myself."