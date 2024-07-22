Miley Cyrus Gives Hilarious Shout-Out to Kendall Jenner as Singer Belts Out 'Flowers' at Star-Studded Gucci Event: Watch
Miley Cyrus recently put on a unique performance of "Flowers" — and called out Kendall Jenner in the process!
The Hannah Montana star was singing at her Thursday, July 18, event in Los Angeles that celebrated Gucci fragrances, and since she was belting out her tune live, she was able to make a few changes.
At one point, she asked the crowd, "Why am I singing and you're not?"
As Cyrus, 31, continued to appear disappointed by the crowd's lack of enthusiasm, she quipped, "Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?" seemingly calling out the model, 28, and others for not singing along.
Though the Grammy winner didn't name-drop anyone else, she did change the lyrics, "Started to cry, but then remembered I / I can buy myself flowers," to "Started to cry, but then remembered I / I'm the face of Gucci!" — a switch that caused the audience to erupt in cheers.
For the shindig, which Cyrus co-hosted alongside the brand's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, she wore a LBD by the designer that featured long sleeves, a short hemline a V-neckline.
The Disney Channel alum accessorized with a lacy black bra underneath, strappy black heels, a chunky gold chain necklace and a pair sunglasses.
Cyrus had a ton of support at the bash, as attendees included her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, her mom, Tish Cyrus, Tish's husband, Dominic Purcell, her brother Trace and her sister Brandi.
Hollywood stars like Salma Hayek and Rumer Willis also partied the night away.
That wasn't the first time Miley called out others for not singing her music, as she also did so while performing at the Grammys earlier this year, where she won her first ever award at the show for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
As the crooner sang "Flowers," she asked the audience, "Why are you acting like you don't know this song?"
The actress also seemingly dissed ex-husband Liam Hemsworth — the rumored subject of the tune — mid-performance, as when she sang, "I didn't wanna leave you," she added, "but I did," and after declaring, "I didn't wanna fight," she admitted, "but we did."
Miley's shade didn't stop there, as she also left out her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, when she accepted her trophy.
After the Gucci ambassador thanked her mom, siblings, boyfriend and her team, she concluded her acceptance speech with: "I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
While the two singers were once as thick as thieves, their relationship appeared to crumble when Billy and Tish divorced in 2022.