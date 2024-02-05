Miley Cyrus Snubs Dad Billy Ray in 2024 Grammys Acceptance Speech Amid Family Feud: 'I Don't Think I Forgot Anyone'
Miley Cyrus added fuel to the fire when it comes to rumors she's feuding with dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
At the Sunday, February 4, Grammy Awards, the singer was overjoyed to accept the Record of the Year trophy for her tune "Flowers," but she noticeably excluded the country singer when thanking her supporters.
"This award is amazing," the Disney Channel alum, 31, gushed, then giving a shout-out to everyone who was on stage with her.
"My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look," said the singer, referring to Tish and Brandi Cyrus, as well as boyfriend Maxx Morando, all of whom were in the audience.
"Thank you all so much!" the singer-actress concluded. "I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"
Miley was also a hot topic at the awards show thanks to her barely there dress and her live performance of "Flowers," where she shaded ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
As OK! reported, the Cyrus clan became divided sometime after Billy Ray and Tish's 2022 divorce: while Miley is supporting her mom, 56, her sister Noah, 24, and brother Braison, 29, appeared to have sided with the "Achey Breaky Heart" singer, 62.
"Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done," a source spilled to a news outlet in 2022. "It has really escalated and they are not on good terms."
"There were words exchanged over what happened towards the end of Billy and Tish's marriage," the source explained. "Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology."
The source claimed Miley was giving her father the silent treatment, though she made plenty of noise when she unfollowed him on Instagram.
Court documents showed that Billy Ray and his ex-wife had been separated for two years before they filed for divorce, and by November 2022, Billy Ray confirmed he was engaged to much younger singer Firerose.
Tish moved on with actor Dominic Purcell, whom she wed in August 2023 — something Billy Ray thought might help repair his relationship with his Hannah Montana costar.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything Miley’s even more upset," a source explained at the time. "Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through."
As OK! shared, Noah and Braison didn't attend their mother's wedding, with an insider claiming they didn't "approve" of the romance.