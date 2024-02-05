Miley Cyrus Snubs Dad Billy Ray in 2024 Grammys Acceptance Speech Amid Family Feud: 'I Don't Think I Forgot Anyone'

"This award is amazing," the Disney Channel alum, 31, gushed, then giving a shout-out to everyone who was on stage with her.

"My mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look," said the singer, referring to Tish and Brandi Cyrus, as well as boyfriend Maxx Morando, all of whom were in the audience.

"Thank you all so much!" the singer-actress concluded. "I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"