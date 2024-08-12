OK Magazine
Miley Cyrus Jokes She 'Malfunctioned' During Her Wild 'Bangerz' Era in Disney Legends Speech

A photo of Miley Cyrus at the Disney Legends ceremony and a photo of her in 2013.
Source: The Walt Disney Company;mega

Miley Cyrus rose to fame when she starred on the Disney Channel's 'Hannah Montana.'

By:

Aug. 12 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Miley Cyrus reflected on the ups and downs of her career when she was honored at the Sunday, August 11, Disney Legends ceremony.

At the event — which paid tribute to those who have helped shape Disney's legacy — the singer-actress gushed over her years on the Disney Channel and touched on some of her wilder days.

miley cyrus jokes malfunctioned wild bangerz era disney legends speech
Source: The Walt Disney Company

Miley Cyrus was honored at the 2024 Disney Legends ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

The 31-year-old started off her speech by admitting, "I’m scared right now…It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There’s no such thing as failure when you try."

"In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild and reimagine the company — that’s why they hired [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and me," Cyrus quipped.

miley cyrus jokes malfunctioned wild bangerz era disney legends speech
Source: @mileycyrus/instagram

The singer-actress said she's still 'proud' of her work on 'Hannah Montana,' which ran from 2006 to 2011.

"It’s rumored they create all of us Disney kids…I definitely wasn’t created in a lab, but if I was, there must’ve been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013-16," the Grammy winner joked, referring to the days when she became known for wearing barely there outfits, twerking and pushing the envelope.

miley cyrus jokes malfunctioned wild bangerz era disney legends speech
Source: mega

Cyrus joked she was malfunctioning during her 'Bangerz' era, which featured risqué outfits and saucy lyrics.

The "Flowers" artist concluded her address by declaring, "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. Because she made Miley in so many ways."

"This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans and to everyone who has made my dream a reality," she stated. "To quote the legend herself: ‘This is the life.'"

miley cyrus jokes malfunctioned wild bangerz era disney legends speech
Source: mega

The star has put her partying days behind her and is now sober.

In 2017, Cyrus opened up about her wild phase, admitting she eventually grew tired of always raising eyebrows.

"It became something that was expected of me. I didn't want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my [t---] out and stick out my tongue," she told Harper's Bazaar.

"In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, '[Screw] you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.' But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized," the former child star confessed.

"Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their b---- out, everyone had their a-- out, so what’s punk about that now? It’s more punk actually for me to not," she continued.

"I think I show people that they can be themselves," the Black Mirror alum noted. "I also think something that has been important for me, in this next little, like, transition phase of my career is that I don’t give a f--- about being cool. I just want to be myself."

The star has continued to find success as she grows, winning her first Grammys at the 2024 awards show for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year.

