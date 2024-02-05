'Why Is She Naked?': Miley Cyrus' Outfit Leaves Fans Divided at the 2024 Grammy Awards — See Photos
Fans can’t decide if there are “7 Things” they hate or like about Miley Cyrus’ outfit at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
The 31-year-old — who is set to perform her hit song “Flowers” at the Sunday night, February 4, awards show — stepped out to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Calif., in a Maison Marginal custom see-through gold dress made out of real metal.
Cyrus accessorized her statement style with Christina with Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela heels and had her voluminous brunette hair curled in an old-Hollywood hairdo.
The 2024 Grammys marked the "Wrecking Ball" singer's first red carpet appearance this year. The talented artist is being recognized across numerous categories — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Flowers," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Endless Summer Vacation and Best Pop Duo/ Group Perforance for her and Brandi Carlile's collaboration, "Thousand Miles."
After Cyrus made her way down the red carpet and into the show, both fans and foes took to social media to share their reactions about her skin-revealing ensemble.
"MOTHER STUNS," one admirer exclaimed of Cyrus' drool-worthy style, as another agreed, adding "oh she ate DOWN" and a third gushed: "She looks amazing."
Haters on the other hand, didn't love the Disney Channel alum's apparently questionable couture.
"The hair is certainly a choice," one critic snubbed, while someone sarcastically stated, "she’s allergic to serving," and another harshly asked, "why is she naked."
Cyrus' song "Flowers" won the first televised award of the evening for Best Pop Solo Performance. Other nominees included Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?", Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red", Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" and Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero."
Mariah Carey presented Cyrus with the award — which the first ever Grammy won by the "Party in the U.S.A." singer, despite eight nominations she's received in past years.
"This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this because this is just too iconic," Cyrus, who changed out of her red-carpet look into a shimmering black gown, stated in reference to Carey and her own initials. "Oh my god I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. I could miss the award but I can’t miss Mariah Carey."