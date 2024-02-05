'Why Is She Naked?': Miley Cyrus' Outfit Leaves Fans Divided at the 2024 Grammy Awards — See Photos

Fans can’t decide if there are “7 Things” they hate or like about Miley Cyrus’ outfit at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old — who is set to perform her hit song “Flowers” at the Sunday night, February 4, awards show — stepped out to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Calif., in a Maison Marginal custom see-through gold dress made out of real metal.