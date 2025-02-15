Miley Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray 'Still Have a Lot to Work Through' Amid Family Feud

It was a small, baby, itty-bitty step in the right direction — but there's still a long way to go.

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray's relationship has been estranged for years, however, there appeared to be a small glimpse of hope the pair could salvage their previous bond after the "Flowers" singer "liked" the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker's post congratulating his daughter and Beyoncé on their Grammys win.