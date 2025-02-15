Miley Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray 'Still Have a Lot to Work Through' Amid Family Feud
It was a small, baby, itty-bitty step in the right direction — but there's still a long way to go.
Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray's relationship has been estranged for years, however, there appeared to be a small glimpse of hope the pair could salvage their previous bond after the "Flowers" singer "liked" the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker's post congratulating his daughter and Beyoncé on their Grammys win.
"It was definitely an olive branch on Billy Ray’s part, and Miley seemed to accept it," a source recently spilled to a news publication after the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker, 32, reacted to her dad's social media upload. "They still have a lot to work through, but this is a step in the right direction."
After Miley and Beyoncé's song "II Most Wanted" won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the annual awards show earlier this month, Billy Ray, 63, took to Instagram to praise his daughter.
"Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! Couldn’t be prouder!!!" he captioned the post, which Miley did nothing further than double tap.
The brief interaction online occurred nearly two weeks after Billy Ray made headlines for what viewers labeled a "disastrous" performance at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball following his presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20.
The country crooner had an onstage meltdown in front of the crowd after the sound from his guitar appeared to cut out in the middle of him playing a song.
"Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. I don't hear my guitar anymore," he could be heard saying in videos of his performance. "Is anyone awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear it? Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We're going to sing a bit more."
After the audio didn't improve, Billy Ray grew angry, as he declared: "Y'all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the h--- off the stage? I don't give a d---."
The onstage instance prompted social media users to speculate about Billy Ray's well-being after many individuals accused the "Butterfly Fly Away" singer of seeming intoxicated and unwell during his performance.
His shocking state at President Trump's Inauguration Day festivities even prompted his son Trace, 35, to call the dad-of-six out on social media.
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," Trace admitted in the caption of an Instagram post. "As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad," Miley's older brother stated. "We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing."
"I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you," Billy Ray's son pleaded.
In Touch spoke to a source after Miley "liked" her dad's post.