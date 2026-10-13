VIDEOS Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Midriff and Tattoos While Dancing in the Studio Ahead of Hollywood Bowl Performance: Watch Source: MEGA ; @miley/instagram Miley Cyrus danced in a tiny tank top for a video shared on her Instagram. Olivia Callanan Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Miley Cyrus is preparing for her upcoming performance at the Hollywood Bowl — and looking hot while doing! The "Flowers" singer took to her Instagram on Monday, October 12, to show off her slim figure and tattoos in a cropped tank top and low-rise sweatpants as she danced around in the studio to one of the new songs on her most recent album, Bass Persuades. Cyrus started the video facing away from the camera while she shook her hips. She then turned around and smiled before mouthing, "Let's go."

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Miley Cyrus' Fans Are Excited for Her Upcoming Performance

Source: @miley/instagram One of Miley Cyrus' fans said they 'can't wait' to attend her performance.

"PM training for the Bowl… only a few days away. Let’s go 🖤," the Disney Channel alum captioned the upload. "I Love This MILEY 😍," one fan gushed. Another said, "This is the best album tour roll out EVERRR 😍." "I wish I could be there I know it’s going to be an amazing show!!! 🖤🖤🖤," a third chimed in. Many other fans wondered whether Cyrus was hinting at a possible appearance during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, following rumors that she may perform. However, no official announcement has been made.

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'The Hollywood Bowl Is My Favorite Place to Experience Music'

Source: @miley/instagram This will be Miley Cyrus' first time performing at the venue.

The singer first announced she would be performing at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in a separate post on September 1. She wrote, "It’s been a while. The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists. I’ve sat in those seats many times, but I’ve never taken the stage. LA is my heart and I’m bringing it home. See you there. ❤️ Miley." Cyrus is set to perform two sold-out shows on October 16 and October 18 with special guest rock band Model/Actriz.

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Miley Cyrus Recently Dropped Her 10th Studio Album

Source: MEGA 'Bass Persuades' is Miley Cyrus' 10th studio album.

The 33-year-old released her 10th studio album on September 18 and debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, before dropping 156 places to No. 157 in its second week. The album, which marks her first release under Atlantic Records, "happened fast but that’s been my life for 20 years," she confessed. "Once I started wishing to land a role that would make L.A. my home it’s been nonstop," Cyrus continued. "This album is a reflection of everywhere I’ve been along the way and the peace that came with starting to slow it all down."

'This Album Is a Love Story'

Source: MEGA In July, Miley Cyrus said the album is a 'reflection of where' she is in her life.