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Miley Cyrus Shows Off Toned Abs in Tiny Sports Bra Alongside Fiancé Maxx Morando After Releasing Her Newest Album: Photo

Image of Miley Cyrus flaunted her sculpted abs on Instagram.
Source: MEGA: @MILEY/INSTAGRAM

Miley Cyrus flaunted her sculpted abs on Instagram.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

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Miley Cyrus gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new album and showed off her figure in the process.

The 33-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share a black-and-white selfie on Thursday, September 24, that appears to have been taken during a studio session.

Alongside her fiancé, musician Maxx Morando, Cyrus sported a tiny black sports bra that gave her fans a glimpse of her toned midsection as two people played guitar behind her.

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Image of Miley Cyrus wore a sports bra for the selfie alongside her fiancé, Maxx Morando.
Source: @MILEY/INSTAGRAM

Miley Cyrus wore a sports bra for the selfie alongside her fiancé, Maxx Morando.

The rest of the carousel included a clip of Morando playing the guitar, a recording of one of her new songs and a video from inside the studio.

"Found some voice notes from my writing process for BP. Sometimes it’s just mumbles, sometimes a fully realized idea," she captioned the post. "Some things changed and some stayed the same but I love hearing the evolution of the songwriting. Wanted to share some of the findings with you!"

She also said she would be releasing a demo edition of the new album that evening.

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Miley Cyrus Released Her Album on September 18

Image of 'Bass Persuades' is Miley Cyrus' 10th studio album.
Source: @MILEY/INSTAGRAM

'Bass Persuades' is Miley Cyrus' 10th studio album.

The post comes just days after Cyrus dropped her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, on September 18, which marks her first release under Atlantic Records.

The record "happened fast but that’s been my life for 20 years," the Disney Channel alum shared in a separate upload. "Once I started wishing to land a role that would make L.A. my home it’s been nonstop. This album is a reflection of everywhere I’ve been along the way and the peace that came with starting to slow it all down."

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Maxx Morando Worked on the Album With Miley Cyrus

Image of The record features 10 new songs.
Source: @MILEY/INSTAGRAM

The record features 10 new songs.

The 10-track album blends '90s pop influences with club vibes and features highly personal touches, including "Let's Get Married," a tune for Morando, who produced all but two songs on the disc.

Though Cyrus is normally private about their relationship, the Hannah Montana star spoke about the love song and what she appreciates most about the drummer in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Thursday, September 17.

'That's What I Love Most About Maxx'

Image of Miley Cyrus gushed over Maxx Morando in a recent interview.
Source: @MILEY/INSTAGRAM

Miley Cyrus gushed over Maxx Morando in a recent interview.

"The number one thing I think that I noticed from the beginning was, we talked about the kind of wisdom of a child and just like their unknowing is what makes them so brilliant. That’s what I love about Maxx the most," she said. "I've been able to be in the room with some of the greatest producers and songwriters and artists of all time, and they know too much. They’ve lost their questioning and their searching because they know the answer."

Cyrus added, "He understands the blur that I like to live in when it comes to music."

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