Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Recalls 'Self-Medicating' With Weed to 'Numb the Pain' After Dramatic Divorce From Ex-Husband Billy Ray

Coping with divorce wasn’t easy for Tish Cyrus. During the Wednesday, January 14, episode of “The Squeeze” podcast, Miley Cyrus’ mom, 58, admitted she was “self-medicating” with weed amid her divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Tish was experiencing “two of the most tragic things” in her life between 2020 and 2022: the loss of her mother, Loretta Finley, and her separation from Billy Ray.

Source: The Squeeze/YouTube Tish Cyrus guest-starred on 'The Squeeze' podcast.

“I’d been in this relationship since I was 23 or 24,” she recalled, noting that even though she was struggling, she “did not process [it] or even stop to really think about it.” Tish explained, “I’ve been very open that I was a major weed smoker. I’ve always had a little bit of anxiety. I do think, at that time, that was almost like medicine for me, because I’m a huge believer in plant medicine. I think that during the time I lost my mom and my marriage fell apart that that was like self-medicating in some ways. I didn’t even realize I was doing it for that reason. I do think it numbed all that pain.”

Tish Cyrus Started Therapy to Get Her Life Back on Track

Source: The Squeeze/YouTube Tish Cyrus was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus.

When Tish finally quit smoking, she saw a therapist because she was “in full-on anxiety to the point of not functioning.” “I did not know what was happening,” she remembered. “So when I started therapy and I really started talking about my life and moving out here [to Los Angeles] and my kids in the business, like, what my life had been, they were like, ‘Wow, of course your body is now [reacting].’”

Tish Cyrus' New Marriage Helped Her Heal

Source: The Squeeze/YouTube Tish Cyrus used weed to cope with life struggles.

With the help of her current husband, Dominic Purcell, she found peace and balance again. “I think that once I kind of got still, it was in this beautiful relationship with my husband now. It was so safe, maybe, and just no drama. It’s actually just the easiest thing I’ve ever done,” Tish insisted. “I think it gave me this place to stand still and feel all these feelings.”

Source: The Squeeze/YouTube Tish Cyrus went to therapy for her anxiety.

The 58-year-old admitted she’s not perfect and is still "learning how to deal” with anxiety. “I’m so much better. I was not functioning for that year. I was just trying to survive,” she expressed. “I’m completely on the other side of that. This morning I was really anxious about nothing really, but I’m learning to control it.”

When Did Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus Get Divorced?

Source: MEGA Billy Ray Cyrus was rumored to have cheated on Tish Cyrus.