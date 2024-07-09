Tish Cyrus Says She Went to Therapy With Husband Dominic Purcell 2 Weeks Into Dating: 'He's Done It All Right'
Tish Cyrus, who has been candid about her marriage to Dominic Purcell, revealed she and the actor did some tuning up before they tied the knot in 2023.
“He was just so different in every aspect of the relationship that I had been in,” the matriarch, 57, said on a new episode of her podcast she shares with daughter Brandi Cyrus, "Sorry We're Stoned." “As a matter of fact, in the first week that we met, he had told me that he does therapy once a month, and he has for like, 20 years. I went to therapy with him. It was so cool. Like, two weeks in.”
“One of the first things he said in therapy was, ‘I just want to make sure that I’m not pushing Tish too fast into a new relationship. She’s just gone through a divorce and I want to really learn how to walk her through that in the best way possible.’ And I was just like, ‘Whoa,’” Cyrus continued. “Anyway, Dom’s awesome. He’s great. He’s just really stepped up and shown up and done it all right.”
Tish and the Prison Break star got married in August 2023 after keeping their romance pretty quiet.
“After a month, when we really knew it was something great, he was like, ‘The only thing I want to do is feel like this is my chance to be the best version of myself. Not only for you, for my children, for everyone,’” Tish, who split from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022, shared. “I’ve never seen anybody work on themselves so much.”
As OK! previously reported, the Cyrus family has been going through a rough patch, as Tish's youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, allegedly had a fling with Purcell, 54, before they struck up a romance.
"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."
"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” added the insider.
However, it seems like the brood might be making amends, as Tish congratulated Noah, 24, on her latest venture.
"Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️," Tish captioned a post showcasing WWD's feature revealing the "July" singer's new contract.