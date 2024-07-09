Tish Cyrus Says She Went to Therapy With Husband Dominic Purcell 2 Weeks Into Dating: 'He's Done It All Right'

Tish Cyrus, who has been candid about her marriage to Dominic Purcell, revealed she and the actor did some tuning up before they tied the knot in 2023.

“He was just so different in every aspect of the relationship that I had been in,” the matriarch, 57, said on a new episode of her podcast she shares with daughter Brandi Cyrus, "Sorry We're Stoned." “As a matter of fact, in the first week that we met, he had told me that he does therapy once a month, and he has for like, 20 years. I went to therapy with him. It was so cool. Like, two weeks in.”