OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Tish Cyrus
OK LogoCOUPLES

Tish Cyrus Says She Went to Therapy With Husband Dominic Purcell 2 Weeks Into Dating: 'He's Done It All Right'

tish cyrus ig pp
Source: @tishcyrus/instagram
By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tish Cyrus, who has been candid about her marriage to Dominic Purcell, revealed she and the actor did some tuning up before they tied the knot in 2023.

“He was just so different in every aspect of the relationship that I had been in,” the matriarch, 57, said on a new episode of her podcast she shares with daughter Brandi Cyrus, "Sorry We're Stoned." “As a matter of fact, in the first week that we met, he had told me that he does therapy once a month, and he has for like, 20 years. I went to therapy with him. It was so cool. Like, two weeks in.”

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus congratulates daughter noah modeling contract drama
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus said she went to therapy with Dominic Purcell after only two weeks of dating.

“One of the first things he said in therapy was, ‘I just want to make sure that I’m not pushing Tish too fast into a new relationship. She’s just gone through a divorce and I want to really learn how to walk her through that in the best way possible.’ And I was just like, ‘Whoa,’” Cyrus continued. “Anyway, Dom’s awesome. He’s great. He’s just really stepped up and shown up and done it all right.”

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus noah relationship strained marriage dominic purcell
Source: @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram

Tish Cyrus said her husband does 'it all right.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tish and the Prison Break star got married in August 2023 after keeping their romance pretty quiet.

“After a month, when we really knew it was something great, he was like, ‘The only thing I want to do is feel like this is my chance to be the best version of myself. Not only for you, for my children, for everyone,’” Tish, who split from Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2022, shared. “I’ve never seen anybody work on themselves so much.”

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus split in 2022.

MORE ON:
Tish Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Cyrus family has been going through a rough patch, as Tish's youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, allegedly had a fling with Purcell, 54, before they struck up a romance.

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up," the source said. "Tish knew he had been seeing Noah."

"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married,” added the insider.

Article continues below advertisement
noah cyrus liked liam hemsworth photo revenge sister miley
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus appears to be on better terms with her mom.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

However, it seems like the brood might be making amends, as Tish congratulated Noah, 24, on her latest venture.

"Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️," Tish captioned a post showcasing WWD's feature revealing the "July" singer's new contract.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.