Tish Cyrus Says She 'Never Wanted to Be Divorced' From Billy Ray — But Their Marriage Was 'Unstable'
Tish Cyrus is sharing more details about her split from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus and how it played out.
“I never wanted to be divorced,” Tish, 57, said on the November 25 episode of "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson" podcast. “[But] for us, you’re in the public eye and the world that we exist in is already so odd and at some times unstable. I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health. There became a point that, like, I didn’t have a choice.”
Tish and Billy Ray, 63, got married in 1993 but split in 2022. They share daughters Miley, 32, and Noah, 24, and son Braison, 30. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer also adopted Tish’s daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 35, from her previous marriage.
Tish said it was "tough" for everyone to process the pair going their separate ways, including their children.
“My son Trace, for example… He was bummed. He was like, ‘I wish my mom and dad would never get… I wish that wouldn’t have happened,’” Tish recalled. “I was an only child and had the best upbringing and best parents and never went through anything like that. So I don’t really know how it affects you, but… it was definitely something that was probably hard on them, no matter how you do it.”
She continued, “And I think that we did it really well. I think I did really well, and I do think that I just wanted it to be the easiest as possible for everyone involved.”
Brandi, who hosts the "Sorry We're Cyrus" podcast alongside her mom, also appeared on "Sibling Revelry," admitting there was a sense of relief that all of her siblings were old enough to process what was happening.
“In the prior filings, like, especially Noah, was so young, and that was definitely a big thing,” Brandi said, referring to how the duo filed for divorce in 2010 and 2013 but reconciled both times. “My mom really wanted the family to stay together for Noah. But then once Noah was an adult, I do feel like it was… It was not great, but also, we’re all old enough to understand it. We’re able to zoom out and see it for what it was.”
As OK! previously reported, Tish, who married Dominic Purcell in 2023, previously shared it took a lot of courage for her to finally get out of her romance with Billy Ray, who split from singer Firerose in May.
“I thought I was going to be alone forever,” she told People. “And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety. I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary.”
Now that Tish is with Dominic, she couldn't be happier.
“He was just so different in every aspect of the relationship that I had been in,” the matriarch said. “As a matter of fact, in the first week that we met, he had told me that he does therapy once a month, and he has for like, 20 years. I went to therapy with him. It was so cool. Like, two weeks in.”