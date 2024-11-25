Tish Cyrus Says She 'Never Wanted to Be Divorced' From Billy Ray — But Their Marriage Was 'Unstable'

Tish Cyrus is sharing more details about her split from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus and how it played out.

“I never wanted to be divorced,” Tish, 57, said on the November 25 episode of "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson" podcast. “[But] for us, you’re in the public eye and the world that we exist in is already so odd and at some times unstable. I wanted to make it work, probably for a little too long, like, for my own mental health. There became a point that, like, I didn’t have a choice.”

Tish and Billy Ray, 63, got married in 1993 but split in 2022. They share daughters Miley, 32, and Noah, 24, and son Braison, 30. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer also adopted Tish’s daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 35, from her previous marriage.