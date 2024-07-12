'The Cyrus Family Has Been Torn Apart': Billy Ray Cyrus Has 'Caused' His Daughter Miley 'So Much Pain' Amid Messy Divorce
It’ll take a lot for Billy Ray Cyrus to heal his daughter Miley's "Achy Breaky Heart."
The country crooner and his famous offspring's relationship remains at an all-time low amid Billy Ray's bitter split from his estranged wife, Firerose, after just seven months of marriage.
"The Cyrus family has been torn apart," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the broken family's messy dynamic.
According to the insider, Miley and Billy Ray haven’t seen eye to eye ever since the "Flowers" singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, finally left her tumultuous 28-year marriage to the "She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore" hitmaker, filing for divorce in April 2022.
Miley is extremely protective of her mom and "has told friends her dad’s a narcissist," the confidante confessed.
"It's going to take a lot for her to forgive him, because he caused so much pain," the source admitted.
While the "Party in the U.S.A." singer hasn’t specifically addressed feuding with her father, she seemed to make it clear they were estranged while accepting her first-ever Grammy award earlier this year.
Miley made sure not to give Billy Ray any credit for her career while thanking the rest of her family by name for their support.
In June, however, The Last Song star, 31, acknowledged she shared "a lot of [Billy Ray’s] perspective on reality and on life" but made sure to note it was "my mom [who] raised me."
Billy Ray's marriage to Firerose, 37, certainly didn’t help his case, as it only seemed to further distance himself from the "Wrecking Ball" singer.
Billy Ray quietly filing for divorce from the Australian singer in May — with news of their split breaking in June — appears to be too late in terms of salvaging his father-daughter relationship with Miley.
Billy Ray and Tish’s daughter Noah, 24, and son Braison, 30, were the only two out of five kids shared by the exes who didn’t attend their mom’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023.
The siblings further fueled their family’s drama by posting a picture in Walmart on the same day Tish’s nuptials were being hosted at Miley’s Malibu mansion.
Tish’s daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 35, who Billy Ray adopted after marrying the music manager in 1993, also stood by their mom’s side on her special day.
Though Noah has always been a daddy's girl, a source previously spilled the real reason she chose not to attend her mother's wedding.
According to prior reports, Noah had been "seeing" the Prison Break actor, 54, romantically when he sparked a relationship with his now-wife, Tish.
Star spoke to a source about Miley and Billy Ray’s estranged relationship.