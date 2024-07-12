OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Billy Ray Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

'The Cyrus Family Has Been Torn Apart': Billy Ray Cyrus Has 'Caused' His Daughter Miley 'So Much Pain' Amid Messy Divorce

A photo of Miley Cyrus and a picture of Billy Ray Cyrus and his estranged wife, Firerose.
Source: mega;@firerose/instagram
By:

Jul. 12 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It’ll take a lot for Billy Ray Cyrus to heal his daughter Miley's "Achy Breaky Heart."

The country crooner and his famous offspring's relationship remains at an all-time low amid Billy Ray's bitter split from his estranged wife, Firerose, after just seven months of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus and firerose
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May after just seven months of marriage.

"The Cyrus family has been torn apart," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the broken family's messy dynamic.

According to the insider, Miley and Billy Ray haven’t seen eye to eye ever since the "Flowers" singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, finally left her tumultuous 28-year marriage to the "She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore" hitmaker, filing for divorce in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley is extremely protective of her mom and "has told friends her dad’s a narcissist," the confidante confessed.

"It's going to take a lot for her to forgive him, because he caused so much pain," the source admitted.

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus inherited trait dad billy ray cyrus
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus took her mom Tish's side after the music manager filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

While the "Party in the U.S.A." singer hasn’t specifically addressed feuding with her father, she seemed to make it clear they were estranged while accepting her first-ever Grammy award earlier this year.

Miley made sure not to give Billy Ray any credit for her career while thanking the rest of her family by name for their support.

Article continues below advertisement

In June, however, The Last Song star, 31, acknowledged she shared "a lot of [Billy Ray’s] perspective on reality and on life" but made sure to note it was "my mom [who] raised me."

Billy Ray's marriage to Firerose, 37, certainly didn’t help his case, as it only seemed to further distance himself from the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus stepdad dominic purcell raves talent bill ray ignores grammys drama
Source: mega

Miley Cyrus snubbed her father, Billy Ray, during her first-ever Grammy acceptance speech in February.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus
Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray quietly filing for divorce from the Australian singer in May — with news of their split breaking in June — appears to be too late in terms of salvaging his father-daughter relationship with Miley.

Billy Ray and Tish’s daughter Noah, 24, and son Braison, 30, were the only two out of five kids shared by the exes who didn’t attend their mom’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The siblings further fueled their family’s drama by posting a picture in Walmart on the same day Tish’s nuptials were being hosted at Miley’s Malibu mansion.

Tish’s daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 35, who Billy Ray adopted after marrying the music manager in 1993, also stood by their mom’s side on her special day.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus incredibly proud true artist daughter miley
Source: mega

MIley Cyrus' parents, Billy Ray and Tish, were married for 28 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Noah has always been a daddy's girl, a source previously spilled the real reason she chose not to attend her mother's wedding.

According to prior reports, Noah had been "seeing" the Prison Break actor, 54, romantically when he sparked a relationship with his now-wife, Tish.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Miley and Billy Ray’s estranged relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.