Miley Cyrus Reveals 'Traumatic' Health Scare While Co-Hosting New Year's Eve Party With Dolly Parton in 2023
Miley Cyrus sure knows how to keep things together — even in the middle of a medical crisis.
In a new episode of “The Zane Lowe Show,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer opened up about a scary health emergency she went through back in 2023 while co-hosting NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside Dolly Parton.
“I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” Cyrus revealed on Wednesday, May 21, referring to the iconic producer behind Saturday Night Live and other hit comedy series.
“I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on, so we did it,” the pop icon added.
Despite the pain, the “We Can’t Stop” artist decided to push through and show up for her fans.
“But it was really, really hard on me,” she admitted.
The whole experience had her questioning her career path and whether she even wanted to continue in music, but a conversation with Michaels gave her a new perspective.
“I had dinner with Lorne and he said something that now has stuck with me,” she shared. “He goes, ‘Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild.’”
She added, “He’s like, ‘You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me they were quitting music. Everyone does this, everyone has these traumatic experiences.’”
That wasn’t the only hardship Cyrus talked about.
The star also opened up about another painful moment in her life — losing her Malibu home in the 2018 California wildfires.
Looking back now, she sees it as a turning point.
"When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life, actually," she said during a Q&A segment for her upcoming Something Beautiful visual album, hosted by Spotify at Metrograph in New York City on May 6. The home was one she shared with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
"Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I'm gonna collect or also just about the people in my life," she explained. "And I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that again just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude."
Her new album, Something Beautiful, is deeply inspired by those tough times — and how they shaped her.
"This album has to start with me loving it," Cyrus said. "And then the love that I have for it, whether you know it or not, it's gonna be coming through the speakers when you're listening."
She ended on a heartfelt note to her fans, stating: “People say we grew up together, and we really did. And it’s definitely what makes, I think, this film so magical and so potent is that all of us have kind of created it together, and it’s cool to be in a room full of people I’ve never met, you know, or strangers, and, you know, you’re not that strange.”
Something Beautiful drops May 30, with the film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on June 6.