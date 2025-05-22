Miley Cyrus Reveals 'Traumatic' Health Scare While Co-Hosting New Year's Eve Party With Dolly Parton in 2023

In a new episode of “The Zane Lowe Show, ” the “Wrecking Ball” singer opened up about a scary health emergency she went through back in 2023 while co-hosting NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside Dolly Parton.

Miley Cyrus sure knows how to keep things together — even in the middle of a medical crisis.

“I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture. We didn’t know exactly what was going on, so we did it,” the pop icon added.

“I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show ,” Cyrus revealed on Wednesday, May 21, referring to the iconic producer behind Saturday Night Live and other hit comedy series.

“But it was really, really hard on me,” she admitted.

Despite the pain, the “We Can’t Stop” artist decided to push through and show up for her fans.

The whole experience had her questioning her career path and whether she even wanted to continue in music, but a conversation with Michaels gave her a new perspective.

“I had dinner with Lorne and he said something that now has stuck with me,” she shared. “He goes, ‘Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild.’”

She added, “He’s like, ‘You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me they were quitting music. Everyone does this, everyone has these traumatic experiences.’”