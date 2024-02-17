Miley Cyrus Is 'Mysterious When It Comes to Certain Things in Her Life' as She Works Through Family Drama
Like her former Hannah Montana character, Miley Cyrus truly lives "The Best of Both Worlds," as she keeps some parts of her life very private while easily publicizing others.
"While Miley may seem like an open book, she's very mysterious when it comes to certain things in her life," a source recently spilled to a news publication before seemingly confessing there have been some not-so fun aspects the "Flowers" singer has had to deal with.
The insider insisted Cyrus "is healthier than ever today," however, the 31-year-old still suffers from her intense family drama and some unresolved medical issues after spending years not focusing on her health.
"Her battles with sobriety were worse than anyone knows, and her love life is more complicated than she’s let on. In fact, it took her a very long time to heal after heartbreak following her divorce," the confidante admitted regarding her shocking split from Liam Hemsworth, which came less than one year after the pair tied the knot in 2018.
"There’s a lot no one knows about her," the source concluded of Cyrus, whose divorce from her The Last Song costar was finalized in 2020.
While the Disney Channel alum's life might not be picture perfect, Cyrus seemed happier and healthier than ever during her recent public appearance and performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.
Cyrus' hit song "Flowers" allowed her to bring home two Grammys — the first she's ever received throughout her lengthy career in Hollywood.
The "Party in the U.S.A." singer appeared to hint at her ongoing family woes while accepting her Record of the Year trophy at the awards show, as she completely snubbed her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, when thanking her army of supporters.
- Miley Cyrus' New Song Declares She Feels 'No Regret Or Remorse' Over Ending Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth
- Miley Cyrus Can See a 'Healthy, Positive and Fruitful Life' With Boyfriend Maxx Morando: 'She’s Learning From Her Past Marriage'
- Why Miley Cyrus Keeps Boyfriend Maxx Morando Hidden: 'This Is What Works'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This award is amazing," Miley stated before expressing gratitude toward "my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look," in reference to her mother, Tish, and sister Brandi Cyrus, as well as boyfriend Maxx Morando, all of whom accompanied their loved one on her special night.
"Thank you all so much! I don’t think I forgot anyone — but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" Miley quipped, as she noticeably left out her dad and ran off the stage.
Miley and Maxx were first linked romantically after they were seen dancing together at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special in January 2022.
For the most part, the couple keeps rather private, but their recent Grammys outing proved they're still in a good place.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Miley.