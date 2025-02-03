Miley Cyrus Brings the Heat to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet in Racy Leather Cut Out Dress

Cyrus and pop icon Beyoncé won an award for Best Country Duo or Group Performance for their song "II Most Wanted."

Cyrus, who is a fan of the Queen Bey, developed a close relationship with the Houston, Texas, native.

"Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé," Cyrus told W Magazine.

"I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public," she added. "She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us."