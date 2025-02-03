Miley Cyrus Brings the Heat to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet in Racy Leather Cut Out Dress
Miley Cyrus wowed on the Grammys red carpet in a black leather gown, as the artist strutted into the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, February 2.
Cyrus and pop icon Beyoncé won an award for Best Country Duo or Group Performance for their song "II Most Wanted."
Cyrus, who is a fan of the Queen Bey, developed a close relationship with the Houston, Texas, native.
"Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé," Cyrus told W Magazine.
"I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public," she added. "She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us."
Cyrus, who wrote the Grammy-winning track, was enthusiastic about working with Beyoncé.
"I wrote that song, like, two-and-a-half years ago," Cyrus revealed last year.
"My mom would always go, 'I love that song so much.' So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship," she continued.
Cyrus, who is from Tennessee, didn't want Beyoncé to question their place within the genre.
"I told her, 'We don’t have to get country; we are country. We’ve been country.' I said, 'You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.' Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true," the "Flowers'' songstress shared.
In 2024, Beyoncé shared in an emotional Instagram post what motivated her to create Cowboy Carter.
"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t," the Dreamgirls star wrote, seemingly referring to her 2016 CMAs performance.
"But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history," the mom-of-three continued.
When Beyoncé first entered the music industry, she often faced criticism for her southern accent, but she didn't feel embraced when performing at the Country Music Awards.
"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," the artist explained. "Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."
"I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect," she said, as Cyrus, Shaboozey and more were featured on the project. "I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound."