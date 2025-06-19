Miley Cyrus Reveals Why Mom Tish Abruptly Unfollowed Her on Instagram: 'The Timing Was Interesting'
Despite recent social media drama, Miley Cyrus is her "mother's daughter."
The "Flowers" singer, 32, explained why her mom, Tish Cyrus, unfollowed her on Instagram in May, noting that the "timing was interesting."
Why Did Tish Unfollow Miley Cyrus?
"If you were in the family or not in the family, it was weird timing," Miley explained on the Thursday, June 19, episode of Tish and half-sister Brandi Cyrus’ "Sorry We’re Cyrus" podcast. "I went to see [my dad] B-Ray, and you did mysteriously unfollow me — and then you got some backlash and suddenly knew how to press that follow button."
Tish, 58, earlier chalked up the unfollow to a mere accident.
"Literally, they were all freaking out thinking I really unfollowed you on Instagram," she said. "It was the worst."
Miley added further clarity by explaining how a technology bug contributed to the situation.
"The truth is boring," the Grammy winner declared. "There’s a bug in Meta, it naturally unfollows the person that you follow with the most engagement. … I was either, like, ‘Mom lost her glasses and can’t see,’ which is what I thought happened. Then, there was actually a bug in Meta."
Miley — who released her Something Beautiful album on May 30 — defended her mom shortly after social media users expressed concern over the unfollow.
"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us," the Hannah Montana alum wrote in a Saturday, May 10, Instagram Story. "She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting."
The duo sat side by side at the premiere of Miley's Something Beautiful visual album at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 6.
Where Do Miley Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Stand?
Miley also clarified that she and Billy Ray are in a good place, despite years of tension following his divorce from Tish.
"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years," the singer added. "Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."
Billy Ray confirmed that he and his daughter are on speaking terms, as evidenced by a May 9 Instagram post featuring him, the performer, Miley's brother Braison, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando. The snapshot features Billy Ray and Braison on one side of the selfie, and the lovebirds cuddling up on the other.