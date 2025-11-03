Inside Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's Relationship After Bullying and Harassment Accusations: Everything to Know
Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Inside David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown's On-Set Dynamic
Millie Bobby Brown accused her Stranger Things costar David Harbour of harassment and bullying in a complaint, years after they began working on the hit Netflix series.
Before the news emerged, the 50-year-old actor frequently spoke about Brown, 21, in interviews. Speaking with Yahoo! Movies in 2019, he revealed he had "an almost father-daughter relationship" with his "wacky" costar.
"She's so precocious, and I'm such a grumpy curmudgeon, that it's just us kind of arguing with each other," Harbour said. "I care about her a lot and I think she's making some good decisions and some bad decisions, and I'm very able to voice that to her and she's very able to argue back with me."
During the same interview, the Violent Night actor spoke candidly about one of his favorite memories with Brown from Stranger Things Season 3.
He detailed, "It's being in the makeup trailer together, in the morning, and just sort of going over the things that are happening with our lives. And she's very interested in my romantic life too, which I'm annoyed by to no end… It's really just that dynamic of like us as fake father and daughter, just like playing that up in real life."
David Harbour Said He and Millie Bobby Brown 'Have Always Had Sort of a Special Relationship'
Harbour shared more details about his relationship with Brown during an appearance on a July 2021 episode of the "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast.
"Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit," he said of Brown, whom he began working with on the series in 2016.
He continued, "I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her."
Millie Bobby Brown Filed a Complaint Against David Harbour
Brown filed a lengthy complaint accusing Harbour of bullying and harassment before Stranger Things began filming its fifth and final season in January 2024, according to a new report.
"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."
The insider clarified Harbour was not accused of any sexual impropriety.
"Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they've not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map," the source pointed out. "Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that."
The Godzilla vs. Kong actress had a personal representative accompany her on set during the filming of the final season of the Netflix show.
Harbour has not addressed the reports as of press time.