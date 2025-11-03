or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Millie Bobby Brown
OK LogoPHOTOS

Inside Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's Relationship After Bullying and Harassment Accusations: Everything to Know

millie bobby brown david harbour relationship bullying and harassment accusations
Source: MEGA

Before filming 'Stranger Things' Season 5, Millie Bobby Brown lodged a complaint accusing her costar David Harbour of 'harassment and bullying.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Inside David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown's On-Set Dynamic

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
millie bobby brown david harbour relationship bullying and harassment accusations
Source: MEGA

David Harbour previously mentioned Millie Bobby Brown in several interviews.

Millie Bobby Brown accused her Stranger Things costar David Harbour of harassment and bullying in a complaint, years after they began working on the hit Netflix series.

Before the news emerged, the 50-year-old actor frequently spoke about Brown, 21, in interviews. Speaking with Yahoo! Movies in 2019, he revealed he had "an almost father-daughter relationship" with his "wacky" costar.

"She's so precocious, and I'm such a grumpy curmudgeon, that it's just us kind of arguing with each other," Harbour said. "I care about her a lot and I think she's making some good decisions and some bad decisions, and I'm very able to voice that to her and she's very able to argue back with me."

During the same interview, the Violent Night actor spoke candidly about one of his favorite memories with Brown from Stranger Things Season 3.

He detailed, "It's being in the makeup trailer together, in the morning, and just sort of going over the things that are happening with our lives. And she's very interested in my romantic life too, which I'm annoyed by to no end… It's really just that dynamic of like us as fake father and daughter, just like playing that up in real life."

Article continues below advertisement

David Harbour Said He and Millie Bobby Brown 'Have Always Had Sort of a Special Relationship'

millie bobby brown david harbour relationship bullying and harassment accusations
Source: MEGA

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown have been working together on 'Stranger Things' since the first season.

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Harbour shared more details about his relationship with Brown during an appearance on a July 2021 episode of the "That Scene with Dan Patrick" podcast.

"Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit," he said of Brown, whom he began working with on the series in 2016.

He continued, "I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her."

Millie Bobby Brown Filed a Complaint Against David Harbour

millie bobby brown david harbour relationship bullying and harassment accusations
Source: MEGA

'Stranger Things' began filming the fifth and final season in January 2024.

Brown filed a lengthy complaint accusing Harbour of bullying and harassment before Stranger Things began filming its fifth and final season in January 2024, according to a new report.

"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

The insider clarified Harbour was not accused of any sexual impropriety.

"Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they've not denied it speaks volumes. Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map," the source pointed out. "Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that."

The Godzilla vs. Kong actress had a personal representative accompany her on set during the filming of the final season of the Netflix show.

Harbour has not addressed the reports as of press time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.