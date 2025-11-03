Inside Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour's Relationship After Bullying and Harassment Accusations: Everything to Know

Millie Bobby Brown accused her Stranger Things costar David Harbour of harassment and bullying in a complaint, years after they began working on the hit Netflix series.

Before the news emerged, the 50-year-old actor frequently spoke about Brown, 21, in interviews. Speaking with Yahoo! Movies in 2019, he revealed he had "an almost father-daughter relationship" with his "wacky" costar.

"She's so precocious, and I'm such a grumpy curmudgeon, that it's just us kind of arguing with each other," Harbour said. "I care about her a lot and I think she's making some good decisions and some bad decisions, and I'm very able to voice that to her and she's very able to argue back with me."

During the same interview, the Violent Night actor spoke candidly about one of his favorite memories with Brown from Stranger Things Season 3.

He detailed, "It's being in the makeup trailer together, in the morning, and just sort of going over the things that are happening with our lives. And she's very interested in my romantic life too, which I'm annoyed by to no end… It's really just that dynamic of like us as fake father and daughter, just like playing that up in real life."