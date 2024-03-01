Did Millie Bobby Brown Lose Her British Accent? Actress Confuses Fans During Latest TV Interview: Watch
Did Millie Bobby Brown lose her British accent?
While appearing on the Thursday, February 29, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Stranger Things star, 20, had fans confused when she sounded different.
The actress, who grew up mostly in England but eventually moved to Florida, spoke with an American accent, sparking confusion.
One person wrote, “Her British accent is barely there anymore😭😭 i know shes been in America for a long time now but omg it used to be SO strong,” while another said, “Loveee that her accent goes in and out hahah."
A third person noted, “Her accent is basically gone 😮,” while another added, “She sounds so American now 😭😭.”
However, others quickly came to the starlet's defense.
“Imagine being upset about someone else’s accent,” one person stated, as another added: “For everyone saying that she doesn’t have her British accent anymore, bear in mind that she is currently filming Stranger Things 5 so she has been using her American accent more recently.”
Brown, who is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, previously spoke about how she learned to use an American accent — and she owes it all to TV and movies.
"I watched Bugsy Malone and The Godfather when I was like 8," she previously said during a May 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show. "And I was like, but Hannah Montana is Oscar-nominating. It's so good. Hannah Montana is the best."
She continued, "Like the film, everything. Everything about it is amazing. And I got the American accent."
Brown previously told Miley Cyrus that she was in love with the Disney show back in the day — and it motivated her to dive into acting.
"I wanted your job," Millie said during a March 2020 episode of Miley's Instagram Live program Bright Minded. "Like, I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like, you know, Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was an actual job. And I was like, 'I want to do that. That sounds fun.' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free.'"