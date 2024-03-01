Did Millie Bobby Brown Lose Her British Accent? Actress Confuses Fans During Latest TV Interview: Watch

While appearing on the Thursday, February 29, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Stranger Things star, 20, had fans confused when she sounded different.

The actress, who grew up mostly in England but eventually moved to Florida, spoke with an American accent, sparking confusion.

One person wrote, “Her British accent is barely there anymore😭😭 i know shes been in America for a long time now but omg it used to be SO strong,” while another said, “Loveee that her accent goes in and out hahah."

A third person noted, “Her accent is basically gone 😮,” while another added, “She sounds so American now 😭😭.”