Millie Bobby Brown Flashes Toned Abs While Hanging Out With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi — See Photos!
Millie Bobby Brown couldn't help but take a second to give a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, via social media. On November 24, the Stranger Things star, 18, captioned a video of herself wearing a pink bikini, writing, "🌻thankful for many ppl, things, and animals🌻."
Of course, people loved to see the couple out and about. One person wrote, "LIVING FOR THIS AMAZING COUPLE," while another added, "what matters is that you are happy ❤️ if people don't like it, who cares 🤷🏽♀️."
A third person said, "So cuteeeee!!!💗💗💗."
The next day, the Netflix star showed off her cute outfit — jean shorts, a striped bikini top while out in the sun. "solar power," she captioned the slew of photos.
These days, it seems like Brown it happier than ever with Bongiovi. The two first sparked relationship rumors in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together.
The pair went Instagram official November of 2021, and as of late, they walked the red carpet at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.
"We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in an interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"
The pair love to gush over one another on social media. After season 4 of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix, Bongiovi supported his lady, writing, "Congratulations babe u deserve the world love you."
While the two were on their European vacation, Brown posted a photo of Bongiovi kissing her in front of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. "te amo," she wrote, which translates to "I love you."
For his part, Bongiovi shared snaps, writing, "Alexa, play late night talking by Harry Styles."
In the meantime, the teenager has been focused on her new flick Enola Holmes 2, as she recently revealed why people love the it so much.
"I think there's a part of the film that the audience feels like they can connect with Enola because they feel like they're breaking the fourth wall," she said of her character.
"It feels like there's a better connection ... and I think when people, especially when young people, watch the the film, they're like, 'Oh, she's talking to us,' and it feels like you have a relationship with her, you have a friendship with her. And it really feels like you're growing on the journey," she continued.