Millie Bobby Brown Flashes Toned Abs While Hanging Out With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi — See Photos!

In the meantime, the teenager has been focused on her new flick Enola Holmes 2, as she recently revealed why people love the it so much.

"I think there's a part of the film that the audience feels like they can connect with Enola because they feel like they're breaking the fourth wall," she said of her character.

"It feels like there's a better connection ... and I think when people, especially when young people, watch the the film, they're like, 'Oh, she's talking to us,' and it feels like you have a relationship with her, you have a friendship with her. And it really feels like you're growing on the journey," she continued.