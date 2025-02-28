Millie Bobby Brown, 21, Shuts Down Haters Who Claim She Looks Twice Her Age
Millie Bobby Brown won't stand for any cyberbullying.
Over the past year or so, social media users have criticized the star's changing style and appearance, with many claiming she looks years older than she is.
The actress has continuously hit back at the haters and recently made it clear she ignores what other people say when she got all dolled up for the Monday, February 24, L.A. premiere of her movie The Electric State.
The Stranger Things lead, 21, clapped back at critics by reposting a screenshot of a British Vogue article titled "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks," captioning her Instagram Story post, "Thank you."
For the red carpet event, the young adult donned a stunning metallic gown and styled her new blonde hair in an updo with bangs.
People on social media voiced their rude opinions on the look, with one person tweeting, "I mean she looks gorgeous but why is she looking like a 30-35 year old woman?"
"Why does she insist on making herself look 20 years older than she is?" another asked, while a third said, "Why she look like she pushing 40, 2 kids, and argues in PTA meetings."
Brown has continuously defended herself over the past several years, as she believes that since she became famous before she was even a teenager, people still expect her to not age.
"I'm learning to be a woman. So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up," the Enola Holmes star explained in an interview from a few years ago.
"I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they're like, 'She looks 50,'" the British beauty continued. "No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that."
In another interview, the Florence by Mills fashion designer revealed she started receiving more comments on her appearance once she turned 18, as the actress used to be "crucified" if she showed skin.
"I thought 'My, is this really what we’re talking about? We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the award show,'” she said of the unnecessary drama on one occasion.
"It’s gross," Brown declared. "I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever."