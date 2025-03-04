or
'This Is Bullying': Millie Bobby Brown Says She 'Refuses to Apologize for Growing Up' After Critics 'Dissect' Her Face and Body

Millie Bobby Brown called out people commenting on her recent appearance, stating she refuses to apologize for 'growing up.'

March 4 2025, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t here for the unsolicited opinions about her appearance.

On Monday, March 3, Brown took to Instagram with a video addressing the criticism she’s faced. The Enola Holmes star called out news outlets and writers for harshly scrutinizing her changing looks, making it clear she won’t stay quiet.

“This isn’t journalism. This is bullying,” she said. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices — it’s disturbing.”

Millie Bobby Brown clapped back at critics who constantly comment on her changing appearance.

Brown went on to remind people it is inevitable she looks different than she did years ago.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown explained. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself,” she added.

The 21-year-old actress even broke down some of the recent headlines circulating while she’s been on a press tour for her new Netflix movie, The Electric State, and after her appearance at the BRIT Awards.

“'Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken, 'What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely, 'Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter, Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new 'mommy makeover' look — written by Bethan Edwards,” she said, listing off prior headlines and articles written about her.

She then called out the hypocrisy in the media’s treatment of young girls.

“These articles are amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance,” she said.

The 'Stranger Things' star said she 'refuses to apologize for growing up.'

Brown noted that what bothered her the most was not having enough support from other women.

“We always talk about supporting and uplifting young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down for clicks. Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs,” she fumed.

Millie Bobby Brown Brown called out media outlets for harsh articles about her face and body.

In conclusion, Brown urged everyone to “do better.”

“Why is the knee-jerk reaction to say something horrible rather than to say something nice? If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder — what is it that actually makes you so uncomfortable?” she inquired.

“Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing,” she explained.

As OK! previously reported, Brown’s appearance has been a hot topic on social media for over a year now, with people constantly critiquing her evolving style. Many have claimed she looks much older than she is, while some have gone as far as making cruel jokes about her.

Recently, she had the perfect response after stepping out in a stunning metallic gown at The Electric State’s L.A. premiere on Monday, February 24.

Millie Bobby Brown called out others for their unrealistic beauty expectations.

Critics once again weighed in, with one person tweeting, “I mean, she looks gorgeous, but why is she looking like a 30-35 year old woman?”

Another wrote, “Why does she insist on making herself look 20 years older than she is?”

Brown clapped back by reposting a British Vogue article titled, No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks, alongside the caption: “Thank you.”

She’s been vocal about this issue for years, doubling down on the idea that people seem to struggle that she's aging.

"I'm learning to be a woman. So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up," the Florence by Mills founder said in another interview.

"I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they're like, 'She looks 50,'" the British beauty continued. "No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that."

