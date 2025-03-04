'This Is Bullying': Millie Bobby Brown Says She 'Refuses to Apologize for Growing Up' After Critics 'Dissect' Her Face and Body

Brown went on to remind people it is inevitable she looks different than she did years ago.

“I started in this industry when I was 10 years old,” Brown explained. “I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow up with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

“I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself,” she added.