Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Teases Engagement To Jake Bongiovi
Do we hear wedding bells? Millie Bobby Brown hinted that she will soon be a wife after boyfriend-turned-fiancé Jake Bongiovi seemingly popped the question.
The Stranger Things star sparked engagement rumors when she posted what appeared to be engagement photos of the loved-up couple on Tuesday, April 11. In the black-and-white photo featuring Bongiovi wrapping his arms around the actress while they both laughed with closed eyes, a giant diamond was seen on that finger as the 19-year-old held onto her man's arm.
“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown captioned the photo, which showed the former child star in a white lace dress with her hair pulled back.
Jon Bon Jovi's son, 20, posted a similar snap from their photoshoot where he was seen looking out at the water while holding his soon-to-be wife, who held onto his arm while looking in the other direction. The second photo captured an intimate moment of the two gazing at each other.
"Forever," he penned alongside the upload.
Stranger Things costar Jamie Campbell Bower shared his excitement over their apparent engagement news, commenting several red heart emojis on both Brown and Bongiovi's respective posts.
While Brown's comments section was filled with love and support, with many fans congratulating the couple, Bongiovi's was met with mixed reactions due to the fact that the sparkler wasn't featured in his post.
"are yall getting married or something im confused," one social media user admitted, with another doubling down: "are you engaged IM SO CONFUSED."
Brown and Bongiovi were first linked in the summer of 2021, and ever since going public with their relationship, the British actress has offered glimpses of their whirlwind romance.
From adorable selfies during the holidays to locking lips at a Harry Styles concert and offering sweet kisses while out to dinner, as seen on Brown's social media, the young-and-in-love pair doesn't hide their relationship from the world.
Dubbing him her "partner for life" while ringing in the New Year, Brown gushed on social media: "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"
As for her soon-to-be hubby, Bongiovi called Brown "golden to the core" in a birthday tribute earlier this year. “I love you more than words can describe,” he concluded, referring to his then-girlfriend as “the girl of [his] dreams.”