OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Millie Bobby Brown
OK LogoCOUPLES

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Teases Engagement To Jake Bongiovi

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Do we hear wedding bells? Millie Bobby Brown hinted that she will soon be a wife after boyfriend-turned-fiancé Jake Bongiovi seemingly popped the question.

The Stranger Things star sparked engagement rumors when she posted what appeared to be engagement photos of the loved-up couple on Tuesday, April 11. In the black-and-white photo featuring Bongiovi wrapping his arms around the actress while they both laughed with closed eyes, a giant diamond was seen on that finger as the 19-year-old held onto her man's arm.

Article continues below advertisement
ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown captioned the photo, which showed the former child star in a white lace dress with her hair pulled back.

Jon Bon Jovi's son, 20, posted a similar snap from their photoshoot where he was seen looking out at the water while holding his soon-to-be wife, who held onto his arm while looking in the other direction. The second photo captured an intimate moment of the two gazing at each other.

Article continues below advertisement

"Forever," he penned alongside the upload.

Stranger Things costar Jamie Campbell Bower shared his excitement over their apparent engagement news, commenting several red heart emojis on both Brown and Bongiovi's respective posts.

While Brown's comments section was filled with love and support, with many fans congratulating the couple, Bongiovi's was met with mixed reactions due to the fact that the sparkler wasn't featured in his post.

"are yall getting married or something im confused," one social media user admitted, with another doubling down: "are you engaged IM SO CONFUSED."

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown
Article continues below advertisement
ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

Brown and Bongiovi were first linked in the summer of 2021, and ever since going public with their relationship, the British actress has offered glimpses of their whirlwind romance.

From adorable selfies during the holidays to locking lips at a Harry Styles concert and offering sweet kisses while out to dinner, as seen on Brown's social media, the young-and-in-love pair doesn't hide their relationship from the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Dubbing him her "partner for life" while ringing in the New Year, Brown gushed on social media: "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

As for her soon-to-be hubby, Bongiovi called Brown "golden to the core" in a birthday tribute earlier this year. “I love you more than words can describe,” he concluded, referring to his then-girlfriend as “the girl of [his] dreams.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.