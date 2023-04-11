Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Teases Engagement To Jake Bongiovi

Do we hear wedding bells? Millie Bobby Brown hinted that she will soon be a wife after boyfriend-turned-fiancé Jake Bongiovi seemingly popped the question.

The Stranger Things star sparked engagement rumors when she posted what appeared to be engagement photos of the loved-up couple on Tuesday, April 11. In the black-and-white photo featuring Bongiovi wrapping his arms around the actress while they both laughed with closed eyes, a giant diamond was seen on that finger as the 19-year-old held onto her man's arm.