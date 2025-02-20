Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and Low-Cut Green Top to Celebrate 21st Birthday: Watch
Millie Bobby Brown got all dolled up for her 21st birthday!
On Wednesday, February 19, the actress uploaded a cute video that showed her lighting a candle and sticking it her white and gold heart-shaped cake.
In the clip, the Stranger Things lead was rocking her new platinum blonde locks, which were styled down with several fishtail braids throughout. She also donned a shiny metallic green strapless top and put on a pair of pale pink lucid sunglasses.
"Thx for the bday wishes… hi 21 💞," she captioned the clip, which pictured Brown lip-syncing to Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song," which contains the lyrics, "It took too long, it took too long for you to call back / And normally I would just forget that / Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday."
Fans and friends sent their birthday wishes in the comments section, with singer Halsey, 30, writing, "Happy birthday queen!"
"BIRTHDAY GIRL!!<3 watching you grow into who you are today has been the most wonderful thing ever 🥲💋," one admirer raved, while another said, "the icon is now 21 💜🤭."
Stars such as Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, 37, and Nina Dobrev, 36, gave the post a "like."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The young star's husband, Jake Bongivoi, 22, posted a mirror selfie of the pair on his own profile alongside the caption, "Happy 21st baby. I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
While Brown mostly receives positive responses on her social media posts, several people insultingly commented that she looked much older than her age when she posted a selfie in January.
"Women grow!!! Not sorry about it :)," she wrote on her Instagram Story to hit back at the haters.
Brown has often addressed the rude remarks over her changing looks, as she feels people only make comments because she first became famous before she was even a teenager.
"At the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up," she explained in a previous interview.
The Florence by Mills founder noted people also share their unwanted opinions about the clothes she wears.
"I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they're like, 'She looks 50,'" Brown said. "No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that.